Nagarjuna Naga Chaitanya starrer ‘Bangarraju’ to go on floors in April

The father and son have earlier acted in the film ‘Manam’ which also starred Samantha Akkineni.

Flix Tollywood

Reports of Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya starrerBangarraju first came to light last year, however the film has been delayed for several reasons. As per latest updates, sources have stated that the film will go on floors this April and that pre production work is currently underway.

The film will the father and son duo in the lead roles, their second film together following the 2014 release Manam which also starred Samantha Akkineni.

Bangarraju is a sequel to Nagarjuna's earlier film Soggade Chinni Nayana in which he played a dual role of father and son along with Ramya Krishnan and Lavanya Tripathi in lead roles. Kalyan Krishna who had directed the film will be wielding the megaphone for the sequel as well. It will be bankrolled by Nag’s Annapurna Studios.

The director is busy roping in the star cast and crew for the film and will be coming up with an official announcement soon. As of now the plans are to release Bangarraju for Sankranthi next year.

Nagarjuna is currently busy with the Bollywood flick Brahmastra in the pipeline in which he plays an archaeologist.

Directed by Ayan Mukherji, the film has Amitabh Bachchan in an important role with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as the lead pair. The others in the star cast are Mouni Roy, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia, Prateik Babbar, Divyenndu, Vishal Karwa, Saurav Gurjar and Rashi Mal. Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a cameo in this flick.

Pritam, Steel Banglez and Tanishk Bagchi are composing the tunes for this flick with V Manikandan and Patrick Duroux cranking the camera and editing by Akiv Ali and Manik Dawar.

The shooting of Brahmastra began in Bulgaria last year and is progressing well with the team filming in various locations in Mumbai, Varanasi, Tel Aviv, Sofia and London. The film is scheduled to hit the marquee in summer this year.

(Content provided by Digital Native)