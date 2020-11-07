Actor Akkineni Nagarjuna, who is busy juggling between the Bigg Boss 4 set and his upcoming Telugu project Wild Dog, revealed on Friday that he has completed shooting his portion for the film. Over the last couple of weeks, the team of Wild Dog has been shooting in the Himalayas, reportedly filming some important action sequences.



Nagarjuna took to Twitter and wrote: “Heading home after wrapping up my work for #WildDog! Feeling sad as I say goodbye to my talented team and the Himalayas (sic).” Wild Dog, which is being directed by debutant Abishor Solomon, sees Nagarjuna play an NIA officer. It also stars Saiyami Kher, Alia Reza and Mayank Parakh.

In Nagarjuna’s absence, his daughter-in-law and actor Samantha Akkineni filled in as the host of Bigg Boss Telugu. Nagarjuna is expected to return as the host of the reality show from this weekend or the next. The title and first look poster of the project were unveiled by the makers last December. Back then, Nagarjuna had shared his excitement for the project via a tweet. “Excited to be part of a true-life inspired drama after a long time. Playing an NIA officer. New age technicians and new format filmmaking. One never stops learning. 2020 is going to be exciting,” Nagarjuna tweeted. The first look poster was of a newspaper headline which read: “Encounter in city; 6 dead. Police or wild dog?”. Wild Dog is being bankrolled by Matinee Entertainment and the makers are yet to officially reveal the rest of the cast and crew.On the career front, Nagarjuna has a few projects in his kitty. He will soon join the sets of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, in which he plays a cameo. The team recently resumed the shoot in a studio in Mumbai; they are expecting Nagarjuna to join the sets from January onwards. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently shooting for this project, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.Last seen on screen in Telugu romantic comedy Manmadhudu 2, Nagarjuna also has a Tamil project in his kitty, which happens to be Dhanush’s second directorial. While some reports claim that Dhanush’s project has been shelved, sources close to Nagarjuna have confirmed that he has set aside dates for the yet-untitled film, which also stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Prasanna in key roles.

