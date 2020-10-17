Nagarjuna clears the air about fire at Annapurna Studios

With rumours that the fire has caused a big damage, Nagarjuna, the owner of the prestigious studio put an end to it with his tweet.

Reports about a major fire at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad were doing the rounds causing concern among fans and film buffs. With rumours that the fire has caused a big damage, Nagarjuna, the owner of the prestigious studio put an end to it with his tweet: “There are some articles in the media that there has been a major fire At Annapurna Studios this morning… Not to worry this is WRONG NEWS and everything is absolutely fine.” On the official Twitter handle of the studios, it was put out, “All is well at Annapurna! Request to refrain from spreading unconfirmed news.”

There are some articles in the media that there has been a major fire At Annapurna Studios this morning… Not to worry this is WRONG NEWS and everything is absolutely fine — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) October 16, 2020

It may be noted that the sets for the popular television show, Bigg Boss, hosted by Nagarjuna, have been erected at the Annapurna Studios causing concern among the fans. With the star clarifying that everything is fine at the studio, we can rest assured that the Bigg Boss shooting will go on as planned.

On the work front, Nagarjuna currently has two films - Brahmastra in Hindi and Wild Dog in Telugu. Directed by Ayan Mukherji, Brahmastra has Amitabh Bachchan in an important role with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as the lead pair. The others in the star cast are Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia, Prateik Babbar, Divyenndu, Vishal Karwa, Saurav Gurjar and Rashi Mal. Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a cameo in this flick. Pritam, Steel Banglez and Tanishk Bagchi are composing the tunes for this flick with V Manikandan and Patrick Duroux cranking the camera and editing by Akiv Ali and Manik Dawar. The shooting of Brahmastra began in Bulgaria last year, and has been progressing well, with the team filming in various locations in Mumbai, Varanasi, Tel Aviv, Sofia and London. This film was scheduled to hit the marquee in December this year but it now stands postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the other hand, Ashishor Solomon is making his debut as a director with Wild Dog. The makers have completed shooting about 70% of the film. Shooting of portions of the film scheduled to take place in Thailand, had been cancelled due to the coronavirus epidemic. The team later had been camping in Goa in the month of March to complete a shooting schedule and plans were on to travel to Thailand for the next schedule. The latest update is that the makers are planning to resume shooting of the film soon. They are planning a ten-day-long schedule in Kulu Manali and they are availing permissions to shoot from military authorities and the local government.

Nagarjuna plays NIA officer, ACP Vijay Varma, an encounter specialist. Saiyyami Kher plays the female lead in Wild Dog, which is produced by Matinee Entertainment. The technical crew of this flick includes Shaneil Deo for handling the cinematography, Kiran Kumar for penning the dialogues and David Ismalone for choreographing the action sequences. The film is being produced by Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy under the banner Matinee Entertainment.

