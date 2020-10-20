Lending a helping hand during Telangana’s flood crisis, several leading Telugu actors on Tuesday donated money to help those affected by the Hyderabad floods. Actors like Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Vijay Deverakonda, directors Harish Shankar, Trivikram and Anil Ravipudi made their contribution and urged others to join in the donation drive. Telangana suffered an estimated loss of Rs 5,000 crore due to the recent rains triggered by the deep depression in Bay of Bengal.

Megastar Chiranjeevi, who donated Rs 1 crore towards the CM’s relief fund, said, “The unprecedented rains in Hyderabad have caused massive devastation, loss of lives and extreme hardship to thousands. My heart goes out to those affected by nature's fury. I'm humbly donating Rs.1Cr to CM Relief Fund.”

The unprecedented rains in Hyd have caused massive devastation,loss of lives & extreme hardship to thousands. My heart goes out to those affected by nature's fury.I'm humbly donating Rs.1Cr to CM Relief Fund.Also appeal 2 all who can to come frward & help the needy @TelanganaCMO
— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) October 20, 2020

Actor Mahesh Babu, too, donated Rs 1 crore to the fund. He described the devastation caused by floods in Hyderabad as ‘worse than imagined.’ Appreciating the Telangana government for their relief efforts, the actor appealed, “I urge all of you to come forward and donate towards the cause. Let's stand by our people during these difficult times.”

The devastation caused by the unprecedented rainfall in Telangana is far worse than we ever imagined. Appreciate the efforts of the Telangana government and the Disaster Response Force for doing their best to help the affected families.

— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) October 20, 2020

Actor Nagarjuna and Jr NTR donated Rs 50 lakh each, Vijay Deverakonda and Trivikram donated Rs 10 lakh each, Harish Shankar and Anil Ravipudi donated Rs 5 lakh each.

Many lives in Hyderabad have been devastated by the rains and floods. I am contributing 50 Lakh Rupees to the Telangana CM Relief Fund towards the rehabilitation of our city. Let us all chip in and rebuild our Hyderabad #TelanganaCMO
— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) October 20, 2020

Its been a hard year on all of us, but those of us who are doing decently well, let's pool in some money to help those who are not - Let's do it one more time for our own.



Today I am donating 10 Lakhs to the CMRF. #HyderabadRains
— Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) October 20, 2020

In Hyderabad alone, the government estimates a loss of Rs 670 crore, due to the floods. The heavy rain which lashed Telangana last week killed a total of 70 people across the state and 33 people in the capital city.

The Chief Ministers of Delhi and Tamil Nadu have also contributed Rs 15 crore and Rs 10 crore respectively towards the relief campaign. Thanking for their generosity, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao phoned both Arvind Kejriwal and Edapaddi Palaniswami on Tuesday. Along with monetary aid, the Tamil Nadu government has promised to provide blankets and mats to those affected by the floods.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological department (IMD) has issued an ‘orange’ alert for Tuesday and Wednesday in the state. This indicates heavy rainfall in several parts of Telangana, including Hyderabad. The risk level for an orange alert is categorised as ‘medium’, alerting officials to be prepared for adverse weather conditions.

IMD Hyderabad scientist K Naga Ratna said that a low-pressure area has formed in the central Bay of Bengal due to cyclonic circulation. As a result, a few parts in Hyderabad will receive intense spells of rainfall on Tuesday.