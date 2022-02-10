Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya’s Bangarraju gears up for OTT release

‘Bangarraju’, which released in theatres in January, starred ‘Shyam Singha Roy’ fame Krithi Shetty as the female lead.

Flix Tollywood

Father-son duo Nagarjuna Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya’s recently released Telugu family drama Bangarraju will be streaming on Over-the-Top (OTT) platform Zee 5 after it was released in theatres on January 14. The film stars Shyam Singha Roy fame Krithi Shetty as the female lead, while Ramya Krishnan was also roped in for a pivotal role. Helmed by director Kalyan Krishna, Bangarraju marks the second collaboration of the father-son duo and it was released in theatres on February 18.

Annapurna Studios, the production banner that bankrolled the film, took to social media on Tuesday, February 10, to announce the news. Bangarraju has music by composer Anup Rubens. The technical team includes J Yuvaraj as the Director of Photography (DOP), has screenplay by Satyanand, Brahma Kadali as the art director and Vijay Vardhan as the editor.

Krithi Shetty was last seen in the Telugu period drama Shyam Singha Roy which was based on the theme of reincarnation. The film starred actor Sai Pallavi and Nani in the lead. She will also be seen in the upcoming movie Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali. Speaking about her role in the film in an interview with TNM, actor Krithi Shetty said, “I'm playing the role of an eye doctor in this movie. Though the teaser has little overlapping segments with my previous film, my characterisation and the movie are going to be entirely different and audiences will realise that once they watch the film. To research for this movie, I met with ophthalmologists, saw what they do, how they interact with patients, and the equipment they use. Director Mohan garu helped me a lot with the characterisation.”

Naga Chaitanya is also gearing up for the release of Thank You, which co-stars actor Raashii Khanna. He is set to make his Bollywood debut with Laal Singh Chaddha, where he will share the screen with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan. Meanwhile, Nagarjuna will be next seen in Brahmastra.