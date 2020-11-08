Nagarjuna and ‘Bigg Boss’ Telugu contestants wish Tamil host Kamal on birthday

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj and music composer Anirudh came on the show and also wished Kamal on his birthday.

Kamal Haasan, who is hosting Bigg Boss Tamil season 4, celebrated his 66th birthday on Saturday. This week’s weekend special of the Bigg Boss Tamil and Telugu were really exciting as the show celebrated Kamal’s birthday on the episode. As a pleasant surprise, Bigg Boss Telugu host Nagarjuna connected with Kamal over a video call and wished him a happy birthday, saying: “Let’s welcome the pride of India Kamal Ji,” and wished him “Piranthanaal Vazhthukkal”.

The Telugu contestants also interacted with Kamal and wished him for his birthday. Kamal greeted everyone in Telugu, “Andarki Namaskaram... Bavunnara?” While Nagarjuna requested Kamal to announce the contestant who was saved from eviction this week, he in turn announced that Harika was saved for this week.

Expressing his happiness at the crossover episodes, Kamal said, “This is a phenomenal meeting. So many crores in south India saying ‘hi’ to each other.” Director Lokesh Kanagaraj and music composer Anirudh came on the show and wished Kamal on his birthday. Kamal thanked them for putting out a quick teaser of his next film titled Vikram.

Next it was Kamal’s daughters Shruthi and Akshara who made a surprise video call to the sets, to wish him for his birthday. His family members – brother Charu Haasan, sister Nalini, niece Suhasini Maniratnam – also came on the video call to wish Kamal. Everyone wished that they wanted Kamal to win on his political assignment in the coming elections and see him on a larger podium on his next birthday.

Kamal’s birthday coincided with the death anniversary of his father. Kamal turned emotional when he remembered the late SP Balasubrahmanyam and shared that the singer used to wish him on his birthday every year. SPB also conducted a musical concert for the past seven years by the name ‘Naanum Kamalum’ to coincide with Kamal’s birthday. Kamal played an audio clip of SPB which he had sent last year to wish the star. The Bigg Boss Tamil housemates baked a special birthday cake and also dedicated a special acapella to him with all his superhit songs.

Last year on his 65th birthday, Kamal, accompanied by his family members Charu Haasan, Nalini, Suhasini, Shruti, Akshara and others, unveiled the statue of his father D Seenivasan at his native Thelichathanallur near Paramakudi.

