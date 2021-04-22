Nagarjuna Akkineni starrer ‘Wild Dog’ releases on OTT

Helmed by debutant Ahishor Solomon, action-thriller ‘Wild Dog’ is inspired from various terrorist attacks that have taken place in India in the past.

Flix Tollywood

One of Nagarjuna Akkineni’s most critically acclaimed Tollywood movies in recent times, Wild Dog was released on OTT platform Netflix on Thursday. Sharing the news on Twitter, Netflix India wrote, “The action is just over the mountain and it's coming in at high speeds! #WildDogOnNetflix.” They also shared a poster featuring Nagarjuna and Saiyami as Vijay Varma and Arya Pandit respectively. The movie is streaming in four languages on Netflix including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Helmed by debutante filmmaker Ahishor Solomon, the film hit the big screens on April 2. The action-drama marks the first-time collaboration between director Ahishor and Tollywood star Nagarjuna Akkineni. The film is bankrolled by S Niranjan Reddy and K Anvesh Reddy under the banner of Matinee Entertainment.

Wild Dog is based on true incidents and is inspired from many terrorist attacks that took place in India. Nagarjuna is seen as an encounter specialist with the National Investigation Agency (NIA), while Saiyami Kher appears as a Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agent in the movie. Dia Mirza stars opposite Nagarjuna as his wife in Wild Dog. Both Nagarajuna and Saiyami had to train in martial arts and undergo physical transformation in order to prepare for their roles in the movie. The film also stars actors Atul Kuulkarni, Ali Reza and Avijit Dutt among others in supporting roles.

Wild Dog has dialogues by Kiran Kumar, while Shaneil Deo has taken care of the cinematography for the movie. Filled with intense action-sequences, the movie has stunt choreography by Daviid Ismalone, who has also worked in international movies such as like Fast & Furious 7, A Man Will Rise and Ong- Bak: Muay Thai Warrior in the past.

Meanwhile, Nagarjuna will be next seen in the much-anticipated Bollywood movie Brahmastra. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are his co-stars in the movie. He has also teamed up with director Praveen Sattaru for his next Telugu film.