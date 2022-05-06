Nagaraju murder: Videos show wife Sultana trying to stop her brother from attack

The police have arrested Sultana’s brother Syed Mobin Ahmed and Mohammed Masood Ahmed for the crime and said that they committed the murder as they did not approve of the inter-faith marriage.

Videos have emerged which show how Syed Ashrin Sultana, the wife of 25-year-old Nagaraju tried to stop her brother and another person from attacking and killing him in full public view. Billipuram Nagaraju, was brutally beaten and stabbed to death on a busy road in Saroornagar in Hyderabad on Wednesday, May 4 at around 9 pm. The police have arrested Sultana’s brother Syed Mobin Ahmed and Mohammed Masood Ahmed for the crime and said that they committed the murder as they did not approve of the inter-faith marriage. Nagaraju belonged to the Mala community, categorised as Scheduled Caste.

The video shows Sultana fighting against her brother and trying to pull him away from Nagaraju, who is lying motionless on the ground. She repeatedly attempts to pull him away while the accused pushes her and continues to beat Nagaraju with a rod, even as bystanders watched.

Speaking to reporters later, Sultana said that she had repeatedly pleaded for help from passers by but to no avail. “If someone is being killed in front of everyone’s eyes, can’t they see it? Why didn’t anyone help save my Raju? I even fell down on top of him so that I can take some of the beatings instead of him. One person pulled me away while another continued to beat him,” she said.

The videos show Sultana screaming for helping, and it is only after sometime that some of the onlookers help her. One man can be seen using his helmet to drive Syed away.

Police said Syed Mobin Ahmed was opposed to his sister's relationship with Nagaraju, and had even warned her against it. Both the accused were arrested on Thursday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (LB Nagar Zone) Sunpreet Singh told reporters that a case was registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2015. The case would be tried in a fast-track court, the DCP added.

The Hindu-Muslim couple were classmates in school and college and were in love for more than five years even as her family was against the relationship. They got married in January this year against the wishes of her family members, police said. Mobin Ahmed had warned his sister in the past, police said, adding that she subsequently walked out of her house to marry Nagaraju. The couple got married at Arya Samaj in Hyderabad on January 31.

Since then, Mobin Ahmed was nursing a grudge against Nagaraju, police said. He had been planning to kill Nagaraju and along with his relative hatched a plan and implemented it on Wednesday, police said.

The incident sent shockwaves after the gory murder that was caught on camera went viral. Several political parties including the BJP demanded strict action against the accused. Condemning the incident, Telangana BJP president and Lok Sabha member Bandi Sanjay Kumar said Nagaraju was targeted because he married a Muslim woman and dubbed it as a "religious murder." He demanded that the culprits should be identified and "the forces and organisations behind them be made public."

