Naga Shourya-Srinivasa Avasarala film not shelved, shooting in progress: Makers clarify

The film was launched on February 13 and the shooting began on February 19.

Flix Tollywood

The makers of actor Naga Shaurya's upcoming film, directed by Srinivas Avasarala have clarified that the film has not been cancelled and that shooting is currently underway. Following earlier reports that the film had been shelved, makers came out to issue the clarification.

"@IamNagashaurya and #AvasaralaSrinivas project is 50% done and rest is to be shot in USA. We are waiting for visas, project is very much shaping up well and rumors of shelving the project are wrong and baseless!" reads their statement on Twitter.

Naga Shaurya also has a new project with director Lakshmi Sowjanya. The official launch of this film, produced by Sithara Entertainments, happened on February 13. The film will be produced by Sithara Entertainments.The film was launched on February 13 and the shooting began on February 19. Ritu Varma has been roped in to play Naga Shaurya’s lead pair. More details about this venture is expected to be revealed soon.

The muhurat for another Naga Shaurya starrer happened few months ago. Santhossh Jagarlapudi will be directing this venture. It was a well attended event with ace producer Allu Aravind sounding the clapboard first and Dil Raju switching on the camera. Reports are that it is a sports drama but no further details about it are available as of now.

Naga Shaurya’s last film release was Aswathama, which was directed by debutante Ramana Teja and produced by Usha Mulpuri under the banner of Ira Creations. Incidentally, Naga Shaurya had penned the story for it. Mehreen Pirzada played Naga Shaurya’s love interest in it with Sargun Kaur in an important role. The technical crew of this film included Sricharan Pakala for music and Manoj Reddy for camerawork. Aswathama turned out to be a box office dud following which Naga Shaurya’s market went further down and he is hoping to revive it with his current projects on hands.