Naga Shaurya’s new film starts rolling

Tipped to be a romantic entertainer, the shooting will begin on February 19.

Flix Tollywood

The official launch of Naga Shaurya’s new film happened on Thursday. Bankrolled by Sithara Entertainments, Lakshmi Sowjanya will be wielding the megaphone for this rom-com and Ritu Varma has been roped in to play Naga Shaurya’s lead pair and it marks her first collaboration with Shaurya.

A tweet on the official Twitter handle of the production house confirmed this: “Sithara Entertainments, Production No.8 ft. Naga Shaurya, Ritu Varma commenced today in Hyderabad, with Pooja Ceremony. Directed by debutant Lakshmi Sowjanya and produced by Naga Vamsi. Regular shoot starts from February 19.”

Sithara Entertainments, Production No.8 ft. @IamNagashaurya & @riturv commenced today in Hyderabad, with Pooja Ceremony. Directed by debutant @Lakshmi34167020 & Produced by @vamsi84. Regular shoot starts from 19th February. pic.twitter.com/hda4JuH5qD February 13, 2020

Tipped to be a romantic entertainer, the shooting will begin on February 19. The technical crew includes Vamsi Pacchilulusu as the cinematographer, Vishal Chandrasekhar for composing music and Naveen Nooli for editing.

The film will be shot in the picturesque locales of Hyderabad, Darjeeling, Dehradun, Kerala, Visakhapatnam, and Paris. More details about this venture are expected to be revealed soon.

Naga Shaurya’s last film release was Aswathama, which was directed by debutante Ramana Teja and produced by Usha Mulpuri under the banner of Ira Creations. Mehreen Pirzada played Naga Shaurya’s love interest in it with Sargun Kaur in an important role. The technical crew of this film included Sricharan Pakala for music and Manoj Reddy for camerawork.

It may be noted that the muhurat of another Naga Shaurya starrer happened a couple of months ago. Santhossh Jagarlapudi is wielding the megaphone for this venture. The muhurat was a well-attended event with ace producer Allu Aravind sounding the clapboard first and Dil Raju switching on the camera. Reports are that it is a sports drama but no further details about it are available as of now.

On the other hand, Ritu Varma is currently shooting for Nani’s Tuck Jagadish directed by Shiva Nirvana. The last time Nani and Ritu Varma worked together was in Yevade Subramanyam, which released in 2015. She also has another project directed by IV Sasi’s son, Ani Sasi which marks his debut film, starring Ashok Selvan in an important role. The film is set in the UK and the shooting is currently in progress there.

