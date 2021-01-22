Naga Shaurya announces new projects and updates on his birthday

Teasers for the actorâ€™s upcoming films 'Lakshya' and 'Varudu Kaavalenu' have been released.

Flix Tollywood

Telugu actor Naga Shaurya seems to be on a signing spree, busy with back to back projects. On the eve of his 32nd birthday, the title logo of his next project has been unveiled by its makers on social media. Touted to be an action entertainer, the film has been titled Police Vari Hecharika and will be directed by debutante KP Rajendra.

Sharing the title logo of the film, Naga Shaurya tweeted, "A new story begins! Here's comes the title logo of #PoliceVariHecharika. Get ready for an amazing experience. Directed by @rajendrakolusu Produced By @smkoneru @eastcoastprdns #NS23"

He also announced another untitled venture, directed by Sriman Vemula and produced by the banner Sridevi Movies.

A teaser of his other film Varudu Kaavalenu was also released on his birthday. The film has been directed by debutante Lakshmi Sowjanya. Sharing the teaser of the film on Twitter, the actor wrote, "So overwhelmed with this glimpse. It has been a pleasure working with such a wonderful team of #Varudukavalenu Hope You All Like it Too."

Watch the teaser of Varudu Kaavalenu:

Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments, Ritu Varma will play the female lead in the film.

The teaser of his other film titled Lakshya was also unveiled on Friday. The film, which is based on archery and the intense journey of the protagonist, is directed by Santosh Jagarlapudi. For this film, Naga Shaurya acquired a chiseled physique with abs.

Watch the teaser of Lakshya:

Lakshya will feature Ketika Sharma as the female lead, and Jagapathi Babu will reportedly be seen in a crucial role. The film has music by Kaala Bhairava, and is produced by Northstar Entertainment and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas.

Naga Shauryaâ€™s last film to release was Aswathama, which was directed by debutante Ramana Teja and produced by Usha Mulpuri under the banner of Ira Creations. Incidentally, Naga Shaurya had penned the story for it. Mehreen Pirzada played the female lead. The technical crew of this film included Sricharan Pakala for music and Manojh Reddy for cinematography.

(Content provided by Digital Native)