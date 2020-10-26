Naga Chaitanya's 'Thank You' officially launched

The project will mark the second collaboration between Chaitanya and Vikram Kumar after 'Manam'.

Flix Tollywood

To coincide with the 60th birthday of Telugu superstar Nagarjuna, his son and actor Naga Chaitanya recently announced that the latter would be teaming up with director Vikram Kumar for a film titled Thank You. To be bankrolled by Dil Raju, the project was launched on Sunday with an official pooja. Sharing the photos, Chaitanya wrote, “Two people I have to thank for being a special part of my life Dilraju sir for my first film and @Vikram_K_Kumar for manam. thankful for being able to collaborate with them again and the legendary @pcsreeram sir #ThankYouTheMovie launched today. #NC20 @MusicThaman @BvsRavi.”

Two people I have to thank for being a special part of my life Dilraju sir for my first film and @Vikram_K_Kumar for manam.thankful for being able to collaborate with them again and the legendary @pcsreeram sir #ThankYouTheMovie launched today.#NC20 @MusicThaman @BvsRavi pic.twitter.com/XkbRiGnVxj — chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) October 25, 2020

The project will mark the second collaboration between Chaitanya and Vikram Kumar after Manam, which also starred Nagarjuna and late Nageswara Rao in key roles. The makers are yet to announce the female lead, while Rakul Preet Singh, as per reports, will most likely pair up with Chaitanya in Thank You. The film has cinematography by PC Sriram, music by S Thaman, B V S Ravi is providing the story and Naveen Nooli is in charge of the edit.

Chaitanya is currently acting in Sekhar Kammula's Love Story, which marks the first collaboration of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi. Soon after wrapping up Kammula's romantic drama, Chaitanya will begin shooting for Vikram Kumar's Thank You.

The shooting of Love Story resumed last month after months amid the pandemic. Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, who have teamed up for the first time, have joined the sets as well. According to reports, Chaitanya will speak in Telangana dialect and it's a love story of a boy and girl who move to the city from their village to pursue their dreams. Naga Chaitanya has been trying to master the Telangana dialect for his part.

Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao are bankrolling the project under their banner. Pavan, a product of AR Rahman's KM Music Conservatory, is composing music for this flick.

Last seen on screen in Telugu comedy Venky Mama alongside his uncle Venkatesh; there are also reports that Chaitanya and Samantha will reunite for a new project next year. However, this film is most likely to be made for a leading OTT platform. Apparently, this project was originally supposed to feature Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha. However, for reasons unknown, Vijay was replaced by Chaitanya. This will be the fifth time that Samantha and Chaitanya will be joining hands together. They were last seen on screen in Telugu romantic drama Majili.

