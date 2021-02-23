Naga Chaitanya shares pics from bike trip to Tipeshwar sanctuary

The actor is known for his enthusiasm for expensive cars and bikes.

It is well known in Telugu film circles that actor Naga Chaitanya is an avid biker and traveler. Recently, the star has posted a pic on his social media handle revealing that he is on a biking trip with his buddies to Tipeshwar, a wildlife sanctuary in Maharashtra. Posting a pic of a set of motorbikes with a back-up four-wheeler on road, the actor captioned it, “Trip trippy tripping .. Tipeshwar.”

Recently, Naga Chaitanya took to his Instagram to share a picture of him in a racing car. The actor wrote a post revealing details about the same. He wrote, “Was good to be back at the track .. gave the VW cup cars a shot .. so much learning happened!”

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya is awaiting the release of the Sekhar Kammula directorial, Love Story, which has Sai Pallavi as the female lead. Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao are bankrolling the project under their banner. Love Story is a romantic tale of a boy and girl moving into the city from the village and what ensues further, according to reports.

In Love Story, Naga Chaitanya will be speaking the Telangana dialect, for the first time in his career. He underwent special training to get his accent right, we hear. Pawan Ch, who went to AR Rahman's KM Music Conservatory, is composing music for this flick. Love Story was planned as an April release last year but due to the lockdown, its release was postponed.

Naga Chaitanya also has the Vikram Kumar directorial Thank You coming up. The film has been written by BVS Ravi and bankrolled by Dil Raju under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. While Naga Chaitanya has been roped in to play the lead role, the team is yet to reveal the other cast members. Thank You has an impressive technical crew, with PC Sreeram handling the camera and S Thaman composing the tunes. The shooting of this film began on December 21, 2020 and is progressing well.

Naga Chaitanya’s last film to hit the theatres was Venky Mama, in which he shared the screen space with his real-life paternal uncle Venkatesh Daggubati. Anup Rubens composed the tunes for Venky Mama and Prasad Murella handled the camera. Raashi Khanna and Payal Rajput played the female leads and were paired up with Naga Chaitanya and Venkatesh respectively.

(Content provided by Digital Native)