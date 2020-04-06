Naga Chaitanya says 'Majili' will remain close to his heart

Flix Tollywood

Tollywood actor Naga Chaitanya’s Majili hit the theatres on April 5th last year and went on to become a huge hit. Made on a budget on Rs. 20 crores, the film went on to collect Rs. 70 crores at the box office.

To commemorate its first year, a fan-made poster was unveiled online, which Naga Chaitanya shared on his social media page with the comment, “Thank you guys for this poster! Really means a lot, and for making Majili a game-changer film for me. This one will be forever close to my heart! #1yearofmajili #ChaySam.”



Thank you guys for this poster ! Really means a lot .. and for making Majili a game changer film for me .. this one will be forever close to my heart ! #1yearofmajili #ChaySam @ShivaNirvana @Shine_Screens @Samanthaprabhu2 #divyanshakaushik most importantly #Stayhomestaysafe pic.twitter.com/dLPOsMxg94 — chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) April 5, 2020

Majili was directed by Shiva Nirvana, who had also penned the story and dialogues. The music for this film was composed by Gopi Sunder with background score by S Thamam while the cinematography was handled by Vishnu Sharma and editing was done by Pawin Pudi. Majili was produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banner Shine Screens.

The Telegu movie was a romantic sports drama, with Naga Chaitanya playing the role of Poorna who has aspirations to play for the Indian cricket team. The movie also starred Samantha Akkineni.

At present, Naga Chaitanya is busy with the Shekar Kammula directorial Love Story. Expectations on this Naga Chaitanya – Sai Pallavi starrer has been rising high ever since its announcement. Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao are producing the project under their banner.



We hear that the film is a romantic tale of a boy and girl moving into the city from the village and what ensues further. In Love Story, Naga Chaitanya plays a Hyderabadi youngster and will be speaking the Telangana dialect. He underwent special training to get his accent perfect. According to sources Pavan, a product of AR Rahman's KM Music Conservatory, is composing music for this flick. Love Story was originally scheduled for an April release but due to the lockdown it is postponed. Naga Chaitanya also has the Parasuram directorial in his kitty.

(Content provided by Digital Native)