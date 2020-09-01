Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi starrer â€˜Love Storyâ€™ shooting to resume

Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the film is a romantic tale about a boy and girl moving to the city from a village.

Flix Tollywood

The shooting of Love Story was progressing at breakneck speed until the lockdown was announced in March this year owing to the pandemic. Reports have now emerged in the Telugu film industry that the shooting of the Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer will re-commence on September 7. The government has relaxed the lockdown, following which the filmmakers have decided to conduct the shooting safely. Sources say that the preparations have begun and the filmmakers will take a call on going ahead with the shooting after discussing the required safety measures.

The shooting of Love Story is nearly over except for a few scenes that will require 15 days of shooting. Plans are on to complete the shooting in one single stretch. The film is expected to hit the silver screens early next year if all goes well.

Even while the film is still in the making, sources in the know say that its non-theatrical rights, including the Hindi dubbing rights, satellite rights and digital rights, have been sold for a whopping Rs 16 crore.

Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the film is being bankrolled by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under their banners Amigos Creations and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas.

We hear that Love Story is a romantic tale about a boy and girl moving to the city from a village and what ensues further. Naga Chaitanya will be seen speaking the Telangana dialect, which is a first in his career. The young actor underwent special training to get his accent perfect, we hear.

Pavan, an alumnus of AR Rahmanâ€™s prestigious KM Music Conservatory, is composing music for this flick. Vijay C Kumar is the cinematographer with Marthand K Venkatesh is doing the edits. The supporting cast of this flick includes Rao Ramesh, Posani Krishna Murali and Devayani.

Love Story was originally scheduled for release in April but with the lockdown due to coronavirus scare across the globe, its release was postponed.

Naga Chaitanyaâ€™s last film to release was Venky Mama, in which he shared screen space with his real-life uncle and film star Venkatesh. Venky Mama was bankrolled jointly by Suresh Productions and Blue Planet Entertainment on a very big budget, with Bobby aka KS Ravindra wielding the megaphone. Anup Rubens composed the tunes for this flick with Prasad Murella cranking the camera. Raashi Khanna and Payal Rajput played the female leads opposite Naga Chaitanya and Venkatesh respectively.

Reports surfaced in tinsel town last year that Naga Chaitanya will be teaming up with director Parasuram of Geetha Govindam fame. However, it now appears that the project has been put in cold storage for certain reasons. There is a buzz that Parasuram is keen on directing Mahesh Babu after getting a green signal, following which the director decided to drop the film he had prepared for Naga Chaitanya.

With Naga Chaitanya on the verge of completing Love Story, we can expect an announcement about his new project soon.

(Content provided by Digital Native)