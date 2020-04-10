Naga Chaitanyaâ€™s project with Parasuram dropped?

The project was to take off this month but with the lockdown in place due to the coronavirus scare, it now seems difficult.

Flix Tollywood

Director Parasuram shot to limelight with the hit movie Geetha Govindam, which had Vijay Devarakonda in the lead. It was recently announced that he will be directing Naga Chaitanya next and the venture will be bankrolled by 14 Reels Plus. Now the industry grapevine is that the project with Naga Chaitanya has been dropped. The project was to take off this month but with the lockdown in place due to the coronavirus scare, it now seems difficult.

But the real reason for Parasuram not going ahead with this film is that he is keen on directing Mahesh Babu. According to sources, the director got a green signal from Mahesh Babu following which he has decided to drop the film he had prepared for Naga Chaitanya.

We hear that Naga Chaitanyaâ€™s father and actor Nagarjuna is furious over this development and is looking for the right script for his son.

At present, Naga Chaitanya is busy with the Shekar Kammula directorial Love Story which is under progress. Expectations on this Naga Chaitanya â€“ Sai Pallavi starrer have been rising ever since its announcement. Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao are bankrolling the project under their banner.

We hear that the film is a romantic tale of a boy and girl moving into the city from the village and what ensues further. In Love Story, Naga Chaitanya plays a Hyderabadi youngster and will be speaking the Telangana dialect, which is another first in his career. He underwent special training to get his accent perfect, we hear. Pavan, a product of AR Rahman's KM Music Conservatory, is composing music for this flick. Love Story was originally scheduled for release on April 2 but due to the lockdown, its release was postponed.

Mahesh Babu, on the other hand, will be shifting his focus to the Sandep Vanga directorial which is expected to go on the floors in June this year. The groundwork for this yet to be titled film is on and we can expect more details to surface soon.

Content provided by Digital Native