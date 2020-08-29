Naga Chaitanya’s new film ‘Thank You’ announced on father Nagarjuna’s birthday

On Saturday, actor Naga Chaitanya, on the occasion of his father Nagarjuna’s birthday, took to Twitter to announce his next project with director Vikram Kumar. In a tweet, Chaitanya revealed that the film is titled Thank You and a special poster was unveiled.

Announcing the project, Chaitanya tweeted: “Thank You. An expression that can be forgotten or when used right can mean more than any other there is. Thank You Movie. A story I’m looking forward to tell! With a team I’m really thankful I met.”

The project will mark the second collaboration between Chaitanya and Vikram Kumar after Manam, which also starred Nagarjuna and late Nageswara Rao in key roles.

Thank You..an expression that can be forgotten or when used right can mean more than anyother there is . #ThankYouTheMovie A story I’m looking forward to tell ! With a team I’m really thankful I met @Vikram_K_Kumar @SVC_Official#NC20 #HBDKingNagarjuna @iamnagarjuna pic.twitter.com/zMiEXRdDoD — chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) August 29, 2020

Rakul Preet Singh, as per reports, will most likely pair up with Chaitanya in Thank You. To be produced by Dil Raju, the project will go on the floors next year. An excited Vikram Kumar wrote on twitter: “Very happy birthday dearest @iamnagarjuna. Thank you for everything. #ThankYouTheMovie My next directorial venture with @chay_akkineni produced by #DilRaju (sic).” The rest of the cast and crew will be announced in a few weeks.

Last seen on screen in Telugu comedy Venky Mama alongside his uncle Venkatesh; Chaitanya is all set to resume work on his upcoming release Love Story, which also stars Sai Pallavi. Being directed by Sekhar Kammula, Love Story will resume shooting from September 6 in Hyderabad. The team is planning to complete the remainder of the shoot in this final schedule.

Talking about the project, Kammula said in a recent media interaction that it's a love story of a boy and girl who move to the city from their village to pursue their dreams. He went on to reveal that the film will see Chaitanya speak in Telangana dialect, which he has been trying to master for his part. “I believe the lead pair's performances will stand out,” he said. Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao are bankrolling the project under their banner.

Vikram Kumar last directed actor Nani starrer Gang Leader an action-comedy which managed to impress at the box office, despite mixed reviews from critics. The film stars Nani and Priyanka Arulmohan as the lead pair with Karthikeya, Saranya, Aneesh Kuruvilla, Priyadarshi, Raghubabu, Vennela Kishore and Sathya in pivotal roles. It was produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Sankar and Mohan Cherukuri under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers.

Meanwhile, there are also reports that Chaitanya and Samantha will reunite for a new project next year. However, this film is most likely to be made for a leading OTT platform. Apparently, this project was originally supposed to feature Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha. However, for reasons unknown, Vijay was replaced by Chaitanya. This will be the fifth time that Samantha and Chaitanya will be working together. They were last seen on screen in Telugu romantic drama Majili.