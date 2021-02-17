Naga Chaitanya opens up on his digital debut

While Samantha made her OTT debut with the talk show 'Sam Jam', her hubby Naga Chaitanya has also evinced interest in making his debut on the OTT platform.

Samantha made her OTT debut with the talk show Sam Jam for Aha and now has the web series, Family Man 2, which has raised the expectation levels. The Family Man season 2 will have Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee playing the lead role. While this news has the film buffs excited already, we have another interesting piece of news. Yes, Samâ€™s hubby and Tollywood star Naga Chaitanya has also evinced interest in making his debut on the OTT platform.

During the promos of Pitta Kathalu, in an interaction with director Tharun Bhascker, Naga Chaitanya said that he understands there is a lot of creative freedom when it comes to OTT which is limited in films and that makes him want to attempt his debut. Naga Chaitanya said, "I always wanted to try different things...there are so many things in my mind that I want to express but I'm always scared on screen because we are so used to this format and there are so many permutations and combinations to it, will it work out or not work out. But you know there is so much more creative freedom when you don't have those rules and that's what you are doing right now. So, I'm definitely curious and want to attempt that too and somewhere we need to start balancing it out."

It may be noted that the trailer of Netflixâ€™s first original film, Pitta Kathalu, a four-part anthology, directed by four of the finest directors in the Telugu film industry, Tharun Bhascker, B V Nandini Reddy, Nag Ashwin, and Sankalp Reddy, was launched a few days ago. It is all set to premiere on February 19 on Netflix. Pitta Kathalu has four stories of four bold women played by Eesha Rebba, Lakshmi Manchu, Amala Paul, and Shruti Haasan in lead roles. Besides the lead stars, it also has Ashima Narwal, Jagapathi Babu, Satya Dev, Saanve Megghana, Sanjith Hegde and others in the star cast.

The four films - Ramula (Tharun Bhascker), Meera (B V Nandini Reddy), X Life (Nag Ashwin), and Pinky (Sankalp Reddy) â€“ will be based on the premise of love, desire, deceit, and power. Produced by Ronnie Screwvalaâ€™s RSVP Movies and Ashi Dua Saraâ€™s Flying Unicorn Entertainment, Pitta Kathalu is scheduled to premiere on February 19 on Netflix across 190 countries.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya is awaiting the release of Love Story, the Shekar Kammula directorial, which has Sai Pallavi as the female lead. Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao are bankrolling the project under their banner. We hear that Love Story is a romantic tale of a boy and girl moving into the city from the village and what ensues thereafter.

In Love Story, Naga Chaitanya plays a Hyderabadi youngster and will be speaking the Telangana dialect, which is another first in his career. He underwent special training to get his accent perfect, we hear. Pavan, a product of A R Rahman's KM Music Conservatory, is composing music for this flick. Love Story was planned as an April 2 release last year but due to the lockdown, its release was postponed. The film is now set to hit the screens on April 16, 2021.

Naga Chaitanyaâ€™s last film to hit the marquee was Venky Mama in which he shared the screen space with his real-life paternal uncle Venkatesh. Anup Rubens composed the tunes for Venky Mama and Prasad Murella cranked the camera. Raashi Khanna and Payal Rajput played the female leads and they were paired up with Naga Chaitanya and Venkatesh respectively.

