Nag Ashwin’s film with Prabhas postponed

The project was supposed to go on the floors in November this year but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it has been postponed to early next year.

Flix Tollywood

Nag Ashwin’s last directorial was the critically acclaimed Mahanati, a biopic on the legendary actor Savitri. The film had an ensemble star cast including Keerthy Suresh as Savitri, Naga Chaitanya as Akkineni Nageshwara Rao, Samantha Akkineni, Vijay Deverakonda, Mohan Babu as SV Ranga Rao, Shalini Pandey, Prakash Raj as Aluri Chakrapani, Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam as Singeetham Srinivas Rao, Malavika Nair and others. Mickey J Meyer was the music director of this flick with Dani Sanchez-Lopez cranking the camera. The film was bankrolled under the banner Vyjayanthi Movies.

Following the critical acclaim and box office success of Mahanati, Nag Ashwin set about to work on his next with Prabhas. This project was supposed to go on the floors in November this year but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it has been postponed to early next year. According to reports, the film is being planned on a large scale and will be made on a budget of Rs 400 crore by C Ashwini Dutt under the Vyjayanthi Movies banner. Touted to be pan-world film, it will be released in various regional and international languages, say sources in the know.

Prabhas is currently associated with the Radha Krishna Kumar directorial, which is under progress. The film is being bankrolled jointly by Gopi Krishna Movies and UV Creations on a high budget. Reports suggest that as per the script, the story is set in a European country and plans are on to recreate that location on the outskirts of Hyderabad to save time on travel. Reports say that it will also be a multi-lingual film.

It may be noted here that Prabhas underwent a strict weight loss regime to shed some weight for his role in the film. Reportedly a romantic entertainer, the star was apparently required to sport a toned physique to suit the role.

(Content provided by Digital Native)