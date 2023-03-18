Naatu Naatu singer Kaala Bhairava trolled for not thanking Ram Charan, Jr NTR

The singer of this year’s Oscar winner for best original song was forced to apologise for his “choice of words” and clarify his intent in another post.

Flix Tollywood

Music composer and singer Kaala Bhairava, who sang the Academy Award-winning song ‘Naatu Naatu’ from RRR, has been heavily trolled by fans of actors Junior NTR and Ram Charan for leaving their names out in a thank you note. After performing the song live on the Oscars stage along with Rahul Sipligunj, Kaala Bhairava shared a note on Thursday, March 16, thanking several people who helped him land the opportunity. After being trolled by the actors’ fans, Kaala Bhairava has now apologised, clarifying that he was only naming people who helped him perform on the Academy Awards stage.

In his note, Kaala Bhairava had said, "I want to share something with you all. I feel extremely grateful for having had the invaluable opportunity of representing team RRR and performing at the Oscars for the best original song category. On that note, I want to share with you that it's only because of a few people who directly or indirectly, but ‘completely’ are the reason for me getting this priceless opportunity which I personally feel is far beyond how much I actually deserve!"

Kaala Bhairava went on to mention RRR director and his uncle SS Rajamouli, his father and the music composer of ‘Naatu Naatu’ MM Keeravani, the song’s choreographer Prem Rakshith, line producer for RRR and Rajamouli’s son SS Karthikeya, his mother and the production designer for RRR Srivalli, the costume designer for RRR and Rajamouli's wife, Rama Rajamouli and several others. He also thanked Dylan Marchetti of Variance Films and others who helped in distributing and promoting RRR in the United States.

I have no doubt Tarak anna and Charan anna are the reason for the success of naatu naatu and RRR itself.

I was ONLY talking about who all helped me get my opportunity for the academy stage performance. Nothing else.



I can see that it was conveyed wrongly and for that, I… https://t.co/Je17ZDqthj March 17, 2023

After Kaala Bhairava shared the note, many fans of RRR’s lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan of RRR took offence that their names were missing from the note. One Twitter user asked, “So basically NTR and Charan didn’t add any value according to you?” This has now forced Kaala Bhairava to issue an apology. “I have no doubt Tarak anna and Charan anna are the reason for the success of naatu naatu and RRR itself. I was ONLY talking about who all helped me get my opportunity for the academy stage performance. Nothing else. I can see that it was conveyed wrongly and for that, I sincerely apologise for my choice of words (sic),” the singer wrote.

‘Naatu Naatu’ won the Academy Award for best original song on March 12. During the event, Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj performed the song on the Academy Awards stage, accompanied by a group of dancers.