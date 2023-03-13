Naatu Naatu live performance gets standing ovation at Oscars: 'A total banger!'

Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, who sang both the Telugu and Kannada film versions together, performed the song at the 95th Academy Awards.

Global musical sensation Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's RRR was performed on stage at the 95th Academy Awards by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. The performance took place after actor Deepika Padukone made an introduction to the song for those in attendance at the venue. The actor said, "An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats and killer dance moves to match with, have made this next song a global sensation. It plays during a pivotal scene in RRR, a movie about real-life friendship between Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaran Bheem. In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film's anti-colonial themes, it's also a total banger."

She further mentioned, "It has earned millions of views on YouTube and TikTok, has audiences dancing in movie theatres all around the world and is also the first song ever from an Indian production to be nominated for an Oscar. Do you know 'Naatu' because if you don't, you're about to." The song was performed on stage by Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj as the international dancer grooved to the electrifying beats and the livewire lyrics of the song.

After a successful run at the Golden Globes and Critics' Choice Awards, the song is in the race for best original song at the 95th Academy Awards as well. The song has been composed by MM Keeravani, with lyrics by Chandrabose. RRR, which stars NTR Jr Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran is a historical fiction and tells the fictional story of two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem and their fight against the British Raj.

The 95th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, are happening at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and are available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.