N Prashant IAS booked by Kerala police for his messages to a journalist

In February 2021, a journalist had called on his mobile but after getting no response she sent a message asking for his comments on the issue.

The Kerala Police registered an FIR against state IAS official N Prasanth for inappropriate messages sent to a woman journalist. The bureaucrat has been charged with insulting the modesty of a woman under Indian Penal Code section 509 following a complaint filed by the Kerala Union of Working Journalist with the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The incident took place two months before the April 6 assembly polls when the opposition was going hammer and tongs against the ruling Pinarayi Vijayan government over a contract between the Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation and a private player for handing over rights of fishing and building boats.

Prasanth was the managing director of Corporation and the journalist had called on his mobile but after getting no response she sent a message asking for his comments on the issue.

Soon came two stickers, which she felt were offensive and conveyed lewd interpretations. KP Pravitha, a reporter with Mathrubhumi newspaper texted N Prasanth, introducing herself and seeking his reply. In the screenshots of the WhatsApp messages that have surfaced, the journalist could be seen asking whether it was a good time to talk regarding a news story. To this N Prasanth replied with just a sticker of a man with a mocking expression. When the reporter replied to that stating, “It is not to harm you. Just to know what you have to say”, N Prasanth replied with a sticker of an actor's back.

When the reporter questioned what kind of a response it was, the IAS officer replied with yet another sticker.

Following this the journalist body took up the issue with Vijayan, who forwarded the complaint to the police to conduct a detailed probe and take appropriate action.

It was found that the IAS official had been in the wrong and the case was registered. The probe team will now summon Prasanth.

