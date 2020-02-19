Mythri Movie Makers to produce Salman Khan starrer?

It appears that the talks are currently moving in the right direction and very soon an official word is expected.

Mythri Movie Makers, the production house that has produced several blockbuster hits in Tollywood, is all set to foray into Bollywood. According to sources in the tinsel town, producers Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar recently met Salman Khan’s brother-in-law and producer Atul Agnihotri to discuss the possibility of making a film with the actor. It appears that the talks are currently moving in the right direction and very soon an official word is expected to be out announcing the collaboration of Mythri Movie Makers and Salman Khan.

The production house is currently bankrolling the Telugu movie Uppena in association with director Sukumar’s Sukumar Writings. Uppena is directed by debutant Buchi Babu Sana, the scriptwriter of the hit movie Rangasthalam, and produced by Y. Naveen, Y. Ravi Shankar, C. V. Mohan under the banner Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.

Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi’s nephew and Sai Dharam Tej’s younger brother, Panja Vaishnav Tej is making his acting debut with Uppena, with Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi in a pivotal role. Krithi Shetty, also a debutant, is playing the female lead in this romantic entertainer that is set in a fishing hamlet. Devi Sri Prasad has been roped in to compose music for this venture. Touted to be a rustic village love story, Uppena has been shot extensively in a village set erected for the purpose.

The shooting of this film has been wrapped up and it is currently in the post-production mode. Uppena is scheduled to hit the marquee on April 2.

The other films that Mythri Movie Makers will be producing are the Allu Arjun starrer directed by Sukumar and the Pawan Kalyan starrer directed by Harish Shankar.

The production house also has a film each with actors Pawan Kalyan and Prabhas in the pipeline. The producers are in talks with a leading director for Prabhas project and we will know the details once things are finalised. Earlier, there were reports that KGF director Prashanth Neel will be directing Prabhas next but looks like the project fizzled out.

