Mysuru police book man for sexually abusing street dog

The complaint was filed by an animal welfare officer after he received video evidence of the incident.

The Mysuru police have filed an FIR (First Information Report) against a man for sexually abusing a street dog. The accused, identified as Somashekhar, committed the crime on the night of February 15, at around 11 pm. The heinous act was caught on video. He was booked under Section 11 in The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. According to the FIR, a copy of which was accessed by TNM, the incident occurred on the main road of Ganapathi Temple in Gokulam 3rd stage of the city.

The complaint was filed in VV Puram police station by an animal welfare officer, who produced the video evidence of the incident, reported TNIE.

Harish KB, an animal welfare officer with People for Animals (PFA), Mysuru, said that a video of the incident was shared with him.

“The man was seen inserting his fingers and genitals. This act amounts to committing carnal intercourse against the order of nature, with an animal and is a punishable offence and thus lodged a complaint against the 30-year-old accused. The dog was to undergo a medical examination on Tuesday.

He then said that the situation can be aggravated if no stringent action is taken against it in the primitive stages. “They just think about fulfilling their carnal desires,” he expressed.

When TNM tried to contact him, Harish KB remained unavailable for comment.

It is suspected that the accused has Deviant Sexual Behaviour wherein people indulge in gratification through means that are considered odd, different, or unacceptable.

Dr BN Raveesh, Professor and Head of the Psychiatry Department at Mysuru Medical College told TNM that they are expecting to assess the accused. He explained that the accused may have deviant sexual behaviour, “wherein people indulge in gratification through means that are considered odd, different, or unacceptable.” He further added, “A person with the condition mainly focuses on fulfilling their carnal desires at any cost; there are various causes like addiction to a substance can perpetrate this condition. It is also a biological condition and can be rectified with suitable measures.”