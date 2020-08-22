The letter comes after Dr SR Nagendra, a government doctor in Nanjangud, took his life on Thursday prompting protests from colleagues and other doctors.

Mysuru doctors suicide IMA writes to CM Yediyurappa urging him to take action
news Controversy Saturday, August 22, 2020 - 17:41
TNM Staff

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Saturday wrote to Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and called for action after a government doctor in Mysuru allegedly took his life due to work pressure. 

The letter comes after Dr SR Nagendra, a government doctor in Nanjangud in Mysuru, took his life on Thursday, prompting protests from colleagues and other doctors who threatened to go on strike.

"What   happened   to   Dr   SR   Nagendra, Taluk   Government   Medical   Officer   of Nanjangud, Mysuru district , Karnataka is unfortunate. He committed suicide allegedly due to  target  oriented  approach  of  officials.  There  are  reasons  to  believe  that  the  administration ignored  the  stressful  situation  under  which  he  was  working.  A  senior  medical  person  would have   understood   the   nuances   and   perhaps   handled   the   situation   with   diligence   and understanding," reads the letter signed by Dr Rajan Sharma, National President of the IMA.

The association called for action to be taken over the incident. "We  sincerely  hope  that  the  response  to  what  happened in  Mysuru district  will  be adequate to render justice and more appropriately initiate reforms to restructure," reads the letter.

Dr. Nagendra's colleagues have called for the suspension and arrest of Zilla Panchayat CEO Prashant Kumar Mishra. Speaking to TNM, Dr Ravindra, another government doctor in Mysuru, said, "We want Prashant Kumar Mishra to be arrested under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code. Dr. Nagendra's phone records will give proof about the targets he had to meet," he alleged. 

Medical Education Minister Sudhakar K was met with fiery protests from doctors when he visited Nanjangud following Dr. Nagendra's death. Dr. Nagendra's colleagues poured out their woes and called for the minister to take action. 

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has ordered an enquiry into the incident. He said that it will be completed in seven days. He also said that Rs 50 lakh will be given as compensation to the victim's family and whatever is due to be given to the next of the kin will be given expeditiously.

 

