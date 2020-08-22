Mysuru doctor's suicide: IMA writes to CM Yediyurappa urging him to take action

The letter comes after Dr SR Nagendra, a government doctor in Nanjangud, took his life on Thursday prompting protests from colleagues and other doctors.

news Controversy

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Saturday wrote to Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and called for action after a government doctor in Mysuru allegedly took his life due to work pressure.

The letter comes after Dr SR Nagendra, a government doctor in Nanjangud in Mysuru, took his life on Thursday, prompting protests from colleagues and other doctors who threatened to go on strike. "What happened to Dr SR Nagendra, Taluk Government Medical Officer of Nanjangud, Mysuru district , Karnataka is unfortunate. He committed suicide allegedly due to target oriented approach of officials. There are reasons to believe that the administration ignored the stressful situation under which he was working. A senior medical person would have understood the nuances and perhaps handled the situation with diligence and understanding," reads the letter signed by Dr Rajan Sharma, National President of the IMA.

The association called for action to be taken over the incident. "We sincerely hope that the response to what happened in Mysuru district will be adequate to render justice and more appropriately initiate reforms to restructure," reads the letter.

Dr. Nagendra's colleagues have called for the suspension and arrest of Zilla Panchayat CEO Prashant Kumar Mishra. Speaking to TNM, Dr Ravindra, another government doctor in Mysuru, said, "We want Prashant Kumar Mishra to be arrested under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code. Dr. Nagendra's phone records will give proof about the targets he had to meet," he alleged.

Medical Education Minister Sudhakar K was met with fiery protests from doctors when he visited Nanjangud following Dr. Nagendra's death. Dr. Nagendra's colleagues poured out their woes and called for the minister to take action.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has ordered an enquiry into the incident. He said that it will be completed in seven days. He also said that Rs 50 lakh will be given as compensation to the victim's family and whatever is due to be given to the next of the kin will be given expeditiously.