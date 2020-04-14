Mysterious figure â€˜seen' at night in Kerala: HC asks police to take appropriate action

In a fact check TNM had done on the figure that was seen at night in various parts of Thrissur, it was found that some people were intentionally spreading false news.

The Kerala High Court has asked the police to take appropriate action on people sighting a mysterious figure at night in various parts of Thrissur district post the commencement of the lockdown.

The direction is on a petition filed by Rajesh A Nair of Chavakkad in the district.

The court however disposed the petition that sought a directive to Thrissur district police chief to consider the complaint.

The petition alleged that some unidentified miscreants were involved in unlawful activities by showing frightening figures during odd hours of the night.

It further said that this had created panic, chaos and horror among people at several places in regions like Vadakkekkad, Guruvayur and Kunnamkulam. It has begun since March 25 and has been defeating the purpose pf the lockdown, the petition alleges.

Government pleader P Narayanan informed the court that the police investigation couldnâ€™t trace the mysterious figure though some people were moving around in the areas during night breaching the lockdown orders.

A photo of a dark-skinned man sitting in a vehicle has been doing the rounds on social media for the past several days. The figure is apparently eight feet tall and can climb palm tress quickly. Some of the messages claimed that he is a thief.

However, in a fact check done by TNM, it was found that the messages were false. In one of the photos, the picture shared was that of Banath Pulllara, a tug-of-war competitor and player from Manjeri in Malappuam district.

A woman in the Kunnamkulam region was even admitted to the hospital after she became terrified on seeing the messages about the giant black man.

