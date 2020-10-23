Myntra sale: 9,000 orders placed per minute, one million new customers added

The highest value of an item purchased during Myntra’s Big Fashion Festival was Rs.1.9 lakh and highest order value was Rs. 3.3 lakh.

Atom E-commerce

Fashion e-commerce platform Myntra, which concluded its ‘Big Fashion Festival’ on Thursday, said that four million customers shopped for 13 million items across categories during the sale. A total of 5.67 million orders were placed. The sale also saw one million new customers shopping on Myntra, a growth of 105% over last year’s sale.

Over 50% of Myntra’s overall sales came from tier 2 and 3 cities, with non-metros such a Visakhapatnam, Karimnagar, Nagpur, Jaipur, Imphal, Udaipur, Shillong sees massive number of orders being placed.

The sale also saw some interesting trends with the sale seeing 9,000 orders per minute and ~6.7 lakh visitors per minute being placed at its peak. The highest value of an item purchased was Rs.1.9 lakh and highest order value was Rs. 3.3 lakh.

About 51% of shopped on Myntra were women with 130 women's kurtas and kurta sets being sold every minute. The e-commerce platform also said in a statement that 5,400 pairs of footwear were sold per hour during the sale, 150 t-shirts every minute and 2.5 t-shirts every second. Bengaluru bought the highest number of masks while Delhi bought the most number of sanitisers

The top 3 categories that sold the highest number of units were, Men’s Jeans & Streetwear, Women’s Westernwear and Women’s Ethnicwear. The brands that witnessed high traction during the sale event included Biba, W, Libas, H&M, Levis, Jack & Jones, Tommy Hilfiger, Puma, Nike, Roadster, HRX, Anouk and H&M.

Amar Nagaram, CEO, Myntra, said in a statement, “With tier 2 and 3 cities emerging strong during the event, tier 3 cities have witnessed a 180% growth in new shoppers as compared to the previous edition. Using our omnichannel network, with over 1000 stores and 100 brands, we have been able to fulfil customer deliveries in close to ~11,000 pincodes.”