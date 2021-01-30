Become a Member

The new logo of MyntraMyntra
Saturday, January 30, 2021
TNM Staff

Online shopping portal Myntra has changed its logo, following a bizarre police complaint, which said that the logo was 'offensive to women'. Activist Naaz Patel from Avesta Foundation, an NGO, had filed a complaint with the Mumbai Cyber Crime police in December last year and demanded that the logo be changed.

Following this, authorities sent an email to Myntra and met with officials of the company, who asked for a month's time to change the logo. "We found that the logo was offensive in nature for women," DCP Rashmi Karandikar, Cyber Crime Department, Mumbai police told India Today.

According to reports, besides its website and app, Myntra is also planning to revise the logo on all its packaging material. The incident did not go unnoticed online, as several users took to social media over the company's move to change its logo. 

In December, 2020, the 13th edition of Myntras flagship End of Reason Sale (EORS) concluded with the company selling 11 million items while catering to more than 5 million orders. The company said that around 3.2 million shoppers participated in the event, as it processed a record-breaking 19,000+ items per minute at the peak of the sale.

The sale also saw one million new customers shopping on Myntra, a growth of 105% over 2019â€™s sale. Over 50% of Myntraâ€™s overall sales came from tier 2 and tier 3 cities, from non-metros like Visakhapatnam, Karimnagar, Imphal, Udaipur,  Jaipur and Shillong.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, the online fashion company was founded in 2007 and was acquired by Flipkart in 2014.

With IANS inputs

