MyGate launches direct helpline to emergency medical transportation via StanPlus

The helpline is being rolled out to MyGate users in Bengaluru and Hyderabad initially and will be available for emergency, non-emergency and after-life situations.

Atom Healthcare

Security and community management solution MyGate, is providing users in Hyderabad and Bengaluru with a direct helpline to emergency medical transportation. This is being implemented via a partnership with StanPlus, which operates over 900 ambulances as part of their network under RED Ambulances and can provide support within 15 minutes of the request. The helpline is accessible only via the MyGate app and will be available for emergency, non-emergency and after-life situations. These services will shortly be rolled out to other metros as well.

This is part of the company’s Health @MyGate feature set that helps gated communities and its residents deal with risks in the new normal. It also includes the Covid Safety Metre, which informs residents whether their visitors and daily help reside in containment zones; a Body Temperature Gun integration, which automatically transfers body temperature recorded on a thermal gun to the MyGate app; and a feature that enables security guards to input whether or not a visitor is wearing a mask.

Regarding these initiatives through the unlock phases, Vijay Arisetty, CEO & Co-Founder, MyGate, said, “The inclination to cautiously move on with life is growing stronger every day, even as the risks of the virus remain. We want to provide our users with solutions that help them through all possible circumstances during these difficult and confusing times, from checking for masks on all those who enter to providing a direct line to emergency ambulance services.”

Prabhdeep Singh, CEO & Co-Founder, StanPlus & RED Ambulances, said, “Even as demand for ambulance services rises, we reach 84% of patients in under 15 minutes, on account of our use of technology and continuous training of staff. We are proud to partner with MyGate and be on standby for the millions of families on its platform.”