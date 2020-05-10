‘My mother is my inner strength’: Kerala CM Pinarayi writes on Mother’s Day

‘We need not look at anywhere else for models of sacrifice and inner power as long as we have mothers in our memories,” Pinarayi Vijayan wrote.

It’s Mother’s Day and like every year, social media platforms are flooded with posts where people are hailing and commemorating their mothers and their childhood memories. This year, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, too, penned a beautiful Facebook post on his mother Kalyani, on Mothe’rs Day for the first time.

Like many, the CM was not keen on restricting a lifetime worth of memories of his mother to just one day. His Facebook post gives one a glimpse into his childhood.

"Like many, it's my mother who influenced my life the most. Amma shouldered all the responsibilities when my father fell ill, and after his untimely death. She took it on with courage. She gave me education despite all odds,” recounted Pinarayi, attributing his Amma as his inner strength.

He is the youngest son of Kalyani, who lost 11 of her 14 children.

He shares how he developed an interest in politics. “I used to read aloud books for Amma, sitting next to her. That habit helped me in my political education. It was the inner strength my Amma gave me that laid the foundation of my political life," wrote Pinarayi, who joined the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in 1964 and became the district secretary of the Kerala Students Federation (KSF) in Kannur. KSF is now called the Students Federation of India (SFI).

At a time when the world is fighting to contain the spread of COVID-19, Pinarayi Vijayan encourages the public to take hope and inspiration from our mothers.

"When the land is sailing through a grim crisis, we should move forward by fighting with an incredible spirit. We need not look at anywhere else for models of sacrifice and inner power as long as we have mothers in our memories.... near us. I thankfully remember my mother on this mother's day and I thank all mother,” the post read.

