'My little man is not so little any more': Mohanlal wishes Pranav with childhood pic

Pranav made his debut as a child star with 'Onnaman', where he played the younger version of his father Mohanlal's character.

Pranav Mohanlal, son of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, turned 30 on Monday. Wishing the young actor, his father posted photographs of the two of them together from the past as well as the present. The pictures have delighted fans who have also wished the young actor. Pranav set foot in Malayalam cinema as a child artist in the movie Onnaman. The film starred Mohanal in the lead and Pranav played his younger self in the film.

The photo, a then-and-now collage of the father-son duo, includes a picture of Mohanlal carrying Pranav when he was a baby and placing a kiss on his head. The other photo is the two of them as adults.

Sharing the photo on Facebook and Instagram, Mohanlal wrote, “My little man is not so little any more..As you grow older, I only become prouder of the wonderful person you are turning into..Happy Birthday.”

After Pranav’s debut as a child artist in Onnaman in 2002, another film which released in the same year, Punarjani, bagged him the Kerala State Film Award for Best Child Artist.

In 2018, Pranav made his debut in the lead role in Aadhi, a Jeethu Joseph film, which became the highest grossing Malayalam film of the year. Pravav also wrote, sang and performed the song 'Gypsy Woman' in Aadhi.

Watch Pranav in Onnaman:

He won praise for the stunt sequences in the film. The actor had undergone parkour training for the same. The thriller also had Aditi Ravi, Jagapathi Babu, Anusree, Siddique and Lena among others in the cast. It was produced by Antony Perumbavoor. Both Mammootty and his son Dulquer Salmaan, established stars in the Malayalam film industry, had also wished Pranav all the very best on making his debut as an adult. Though Mammootty and Mohanlal are often pitched as rivals among fans, the two of them enjoy a warm relationship in real life.

Stunt scene from Aadhi:

Jeethu and Mohanlal have previously worked in Drishyam, which went on to become hugely successful and was also remade in several languages. In 2019, Pranav worked on his second film Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu, directed by Arun Gopy.

The actor has also worked as an assistant director in Papanasam and Life of Josutty, both directed by Jeethu Joseph.