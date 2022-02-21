'My dream came true': Vignesh Shivan on directing Dhoni for CSK video

The ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’ director announced on Monday, February 21 that he directed cricketer MS Dhoni in a small video for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Director Vignesh Shivan recently had the opportunity to work with cricket icon MS Dhoni for a small video for the Chennai Super Kings ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. On Monday, February 21, the director shared a heartfelt note on social media about getting the opportunity to direct one of the country’s best cricket players, whom Vignesh called his icon and inspiration.

Titling his letter ‘My favourite story of myself’, the director recounted how we first met Dhoni in Chennai. "So many years back, my mom used to be in-charge of the security for the IPL cricket players. Being an Inspector of police, she had access to all places. I've seen her talk in Tamil to Dwayne Bravo once! Lol. I used to ask her and somehow, stand in one corner of Park Sheraton hotel to get a glimpse of my Idol — MSD! I've followed him all my life. Always been an ardent fan and a far away student!”

The director also said that he admired Dhoni for his skills as a captain, and shared how Dhoni inspired him. "There are times when I have handled situations during shooting, during failures, during success or many other situations. I would just imagine how MSD would react to such a situation and I would do the same while working with a team of 100 members everyday! You need leadership skills and I've always followed my Idol!”

Noting that he has always wanted to take a photo with MS Dhoni, Vignesh noted that he is grateful for the opportunity. “Coming back to the mom story, I used to stand for long hours and when he walks and gets into the house, I've always wished why can't the bus be parked somewhere longer! One day, my mom had a chance to get a pic with MS Dhoni but I wasn't able to !!! Even she couldn't help me get one even though she had access! So it's always been a dream for me to meet him. Take a picture at least once in my lifetime! Then comes life, the work we do. And the blessings and prayers of our loved ones! Through an angel, certain good things happened & eventually whatever I manifested was happening behind me only to get me an opportunity to direct a small video for CSK with my icon! I said 'action' 36 times! Like a little boy counting with his fingers, every time I said 'action' and thanked God and the universe for making me direct the video! Lucky me,” he wrote.

He concluded the post by writing, “And during a short break, I showed him the picture that my mom took. That's the first picture I've posted. And then later, brought my mom and made her meet him. In my shooting. My set. For close to 10 mins at least. Manifestation, perseverance definitely works! Surreal, I felt then. This humble man was too sweet! Too down to earth and very endearing making every second around him count! One of the major dreams came true. Special thanks to the blessed angels in my life!"

Naanum Rowdy Dhaan fame Director Vignesh Shivan is waiting for the release of upcoming Tamil film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, starring actors Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha in the lead.