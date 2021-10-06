'My daughter went through hell': Kerala man kills himself over dowry harassment

Hiba and her newborn had been living with her father for a few months as her husband had refused to allow them into his house.

news Dowry

Forty-six-year old Moosakutty, a rubber tapping worker from Mampad in Malappuram district of Kerala, died on September 23. It was recently that his family members discovered a video he had recorded on his phone. In the heart breaking video, he opens up about how his 20-year-old daughter Hiba, was harassed and tormented at her husband's house. Hiba and her newborn had been living with Moosakutty for a few months as Hiba's husband Hameed had refused to allow them into his house. Moosakutty breaks down several times in the video and is heard saying he cannot bear to see his daughter's state.

"She was abused a lot, he spoke to me very badly. I can't bear this. My daughter told me everything. He had been asking for more gold. I already gave 18 sovereigns during the wedding and then 6 sovereigns more later. I am killing myself as he said that he will not accept her," he breaks down many times while recording the video.

"My son-in-law told me he kept my daughter as a temporary adjustment. My daughter told me within 2 years she has suffered pain that one endures during a lifetime," he added in the video. Police arrested Hameed on October 5, Tuesday.

Hiba too told media that she suffered a lot of torture at her in laws' house. She said that her husband had been torturing her asking for more dowry in gold and money. She alleged that Hameed would hit her, and did not allow her to sleep for many nights. He also allegedly assaulted her by pricking her using needles.

"My father held this marriage nicely as it was his dream to host a good function. Therefore, I did not tell him anything in the beginning. Everyday, Hameed would assault me asking for more gold," Hiba told the media.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.