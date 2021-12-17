‘My body isn’t yours to critique’: Malayalam actor Fara Shibla on Instagram

Fara Shiba is known for her performances in Mollywood films like ‘Kakshi: Amminippilla’ and ‘Safe’.

Flix Mollywood

Malayalam actor Fara Shibla, who is popular for her performance in the film, Kakshi: Amminippilla, recently took to social media to share a post promoting body positivity. Sharing a photo where she is seen in a yellow swimsuit, the actor quoted Philadelphia-based author Sophie Lewis in the caption.

Breaking societal taboos around body image, the quote discusses how one’s body is not open for everyone else to critique, discuss or objectify. “My body is not yours to critique and discuss. My body is not yours for consumption. My body is my vessel, an archive of experiences. A weapon that has fought battles only I understand. A library of love, pain, struggle, victory and mystery. Your eyes can’t define all it has endured. Do not place value upon my body. Place it upon my being - Sophie Lewis,” the quote read.

Shibla titled the post as ‘B.R.I.M.M.I.N.G. .F.A.R.A’ and also added that loving one’s body is important and only we should have control over the choices we make pertaining to our health. “Loving yourself is the greatest revolution! Your body and your health are your choices!”

In the second post from the series, the actor lauded girls for working on loving themselves. “I am proud of you. Loving yourself is the greatest revolution! Your body and your health are your choices!” she wrote.

Speaking about the experience of working on the photoshoot in an interview with Times of India, Fara Shibla said, “I approached this from an artiste's point of view. I see series where people perform with no inhibitions and I appreciate that. I am shy and have been conditioned to think my body isn’t great. It was a struggle to get to where I am now as a happy person, who can confidently convey that I can wear what I want.”

Many social media users as well as people from Malayalam cinema including actor Srindaa left positive comments below the post. Fara was last seen in the Malayalam movie Safe, which released in 2019. The film was directed by filmmaker Pradeep Kalipurayath and written by Shaji Pallarimangalam.