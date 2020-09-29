‘Muzzling democracy’: Politicians, activists slam Union govt as Amnesty halts India ops

In a statement, the NGO said that its bank accounts were frozen on September 10 by the government of India.

Amnesty International India on Tuesday announced that it will be halting all operations in India and has let go of all its staff after the company’s bank accounts were frozen earlier this month. The NGO has termed the latest in the “incessant witch-hunt” of human rights organizations by the government over “unfounded and motivated allegations.”

Several politicians and activists took to Twitter on Tuesday to express their displeasure over the “muzzling” of voices by the government.

Senior Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor said that such actions by the government will undermine India’s reputation as a democracy. “India's stature as a liberal democracy with free institutions, including media & civil society organisations, accounted for much of its soft power in the world. Actions like this both undermine our reputation as a democracy & vitiate our soft power,” he wrote.

India's stature as a liberal democracy with free institutions, including media & civil society organisations, accounted for much of its soft power in the world. Actions like this both undermine our reputation as a democracy & vitiate our soft power. https://t.co/6tNCnC37OW — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 29, 2020

“Muzzling of opinion has reached ominous proportions,” wrote Dinesh Gundu Rao, Karnataka Congress leader and state Legislative Assembly member. “Nobody is spared individuals, NGO’s, Media, Politicians, Bureaucrats, Corporates & Parliament too. India can’t be allowed to be run like this. Everybody must raise their voices against this dictatorship.”

Muzzling of opinion has reached ominous proportions.

Nobody is spared individuals,NGO’s,Media,Politicians,Bureaucrats,Corporates & Parliament too.



India can’t be allowed to be run like this.

Everybody must raise their voices against this dictatorship. https://t.co/Xb1Eis5u90 — Dinesh Gundu Rao/ದಿನೇಶ್ ಗುಂಡೂರಾವ್ (@dineshgrao) September 29, 2020

Former Rajya Sabha MP and NCP leader Majeed Memon said, “ Top Human Rights watchdog, Amnesty India is constrained to stop all its operations in India. Will Government explain or justify this development ?”

Top Human Rights watchdog ,Amnesty India is constrained to stop all its operations in India. Will Government explain or justify this development ? — Majeed Memon (@advmajeedmemon) September 29, 2020

Senior Advocate Prashant Bhushan wrote on Twitter, "This govt wants to destroy every Institution for protecting Human Rights: NHRC, Judiciary & now Amnesty International.”

This govt wants to destroy every Institution for protecting Human Rights: NHRC, Judiciary & now Amnesty International https://t.co/2HLPJK9xNu — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) September 29, 2020

“Amnesty, honoured with Nobel Prize, is the latest to be persecuted by govt. One lakh Indians donated to it. Reeking of fear & repression, what is the govt seeking to hide? Part of the official project of treating human rights defenders as criminals & trying to silence conscience,” wrote Activist Harsh Mander on Twitter.

Amnesty, honoured with Nobel Prize, is the latest to be persecuted by govt. One lakh Indians donated to it. Reeking of fear & repression, what is the govt seeking to hide? Part of the official project of treating human rights defenders as criminals & trying to silence conscience https://t.co/nYXAEDwMeC — Harsh Mander (@harsh_mander) September 29, 2020

Actor Swara Bhaskar also questioned the action against Amnesty India.

A short story in #NewIndia in 2 pictures.. @amnesty forced to shut its India operations! A State that sees human rights advocacy as criminal... Who is still denying the path this country is treading on???? pic.twitter.com/BWhXqBcuNS September 29, 2020

Amnesty India issued a statement on Tuesday where it said that it is halting operations after a “complete freezing of Amnesty International India’s bank accounts.” The organisation added that it has been compelled to let go of staff in India and pause all its ongoing campaign and research work.

“This is an egregious and shameful act by the Indian Government, which forces us to cease the crucial human rights work of Amnesty International India for now. However, this does not mark the end of our firm commitment to, and engagement in, the struggle for human rights in India. We will be working resolutely to determine how Amnesty International can continue to play our part within the human rights movement in India for years to come,” Amnesty India said in the statement.

“It is a dismal day when a country of India’s stature, a rising global power and a member of the UN Human Rights Council, with a constitution which commits to human rights and whose national human rights movements have influenced the world, so brazenly seeks to silence those who pursue accountability and justice,” it added.