Mutual trust and respect bind India-Australia ties: PM Modi

Narendra Modi said he has kept his promise that the Indians in Australia will not have to wait for another 28 years to see their Prime Minister. In 2014, Modi became the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Australia after Rajiv Gandhi.

While addressing the Indian diaspora in Sydney, Australia, on Tuesday, May 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that mutual trust and respect are the elements that bind India and Australia ties. He made the remark at an event at the Qudos Bank Arena. Upon his arrival at the arena accompanied by his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, Modi was welcomed amid Vedic chanting and other traditional rituals.

Addressing the Indian diaspora, Modi said, "No matter what the geographical distances are between India and Australia, the Indian Ocean connects us. No matter how different lifestyles are in both countries, yoga connects us. Cricket is something that has kept us connected for ages and now tennis and movies form other connecting bridges.”

"There was a time when three C’s were used to define relations between India and Australia — Commonwealth, Cricket, and Curry. After that, it was three D's — Democracy, Diaspora, and Dosti (friendship). Now it has become three E's — Energy, Economy, and Education. But the truth is that the actual depth of the relations between India and Australia transcends these C, D, E. The strongest and biggest foundations of this relation actually are mutual trust and mutual respect, and the real reason behind this is Indian diaspora," Modi said.

Remembering the late Australian bowling great Shane Warne, Modi said, "We are not only partners in happiness but also share our grief. All of India grieved at the passing away of Shane Warne."

The Prime Minister also highlighted India’s achievements in the last nine years. "We have opened around 500 million bank accounts for the poor. The whole ecosystem of public delivery has been transformed in India. An amount worth over Rs 28 lakh crore has been directly transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries, since 2014. The JAM Trinity and DBT have brought a revolution in the country. The IMF considers India the 'Bright Spot' of the global economy. According to the World Bank, if there's any country that is withstanding global headwinds, it is India. India has made record exports even in the most challenging times," he added.

As part of his final leg of the three-nation tour, Modi arrived in Sydney on Monday night as a guest of the Australian government.