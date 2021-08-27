Muttil tree felling case: Senior forest official alleges threat, seeks protection

P Dhanesh Kumar, who played a key role in bringing the scam to light, has alleged that he was threatened by the accused in the case.

news Crime

Kozhikode Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) P Dhanesh Kumar has alleged that Anto Augustine and Roji Augustine â€” the two brothers accused in the Muttil illegal tree felling case â€” have threatened to implicate him in a fake case under false charges. P Dhanesh Kumar, who played a key role in bringing to light the illegal tree felling and smuggling of rosewood trees worth several crore in Muttil South village of Wayanad, has alleged that he was threatened by the accused openly at the Aluva police club, after their arrest.

The DFO has filed a petition with S Sreejith, Additional Director General of Police, Crime Branch, who is heading the Special Investigation Team that is probing the death threats issued by the accused in the case. The DFO also wrote a petition to the Chief Conservator of Forests, seeking proper protection to him and his family members in the wake of the threats.

The News Minute had earlier reported on how NT Sajan, an IFS officer, who is Conservator of Forests, had filed a report against forest officials at Meppadi forest range, which later proved to be baseless and manipulated. Sameer MK Meppadi, a forest range officer, who also acted firmly in bringing the case to light, had alleged that NT Sajan was trying to frame him in a fake case. A report filed by Rajesh Ravindran, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests on June 29, 2021, says that NT Sajan compiled a baseless report against forest officials, conspiring with the accused Augustine brothers.

The case pertains to the illegal axing of over 100 rosewood trees planted at 28 sites falling under the jurisdiction of Muttil South village. The centuries-old rosewood trees were classified as 'reserved trees' and situated on private properties reserved by the Kerala government.

Read: Kerala IFS officer accused of framing another officer who exposed rosewood tree racket