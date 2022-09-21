‘Must visit at least once’: Bengaluru citizens review pothole on Google Maps

While the ‘pothole’ tag was removed by Google later, social media users had a field day with the hilarious reviews.

Bengaluru’s potholes are regularly at the fore of citizens’ woes, and despite civic authorities being pulled up multiple times over them, the pothole problem continues to persist. In a bid to highlight the pothole menace, citizens began geo-tagging one such pothole on Google Maps, and before they knew it, the pothole began to get reviews. A social media user, in a post, shared pictures of ‘Abizer’s pothole’ in Bengaluru’s Bellandur. However, while the location was later removed by Google, Twitter users had a field day.

Twitter user Nimo Tai (@CrypticMiind) posted screenshots of a Google location that was simply a pothole. The Bellandur area in southeast Bengaluru is listed as the address for Abizer's Pothole, which has been registered as a historical site in Bengaluru. “In Bangalore, Potholes are landmarked on Google and have reviews,” the user wrote while sharing some reviews of Abizer’s pothole. One of the Google map reviews read, “Very good pothole. Must visit at least once. Guaranteed to hit your chassis in the right places” Another one read as “Visited it during late night hours. It slowed me and asked me to tell a story. It was a scary experience. It did not let me go until I finished a story for it. Story of a corrupt government which had all resources but kept the public away from bare minimums.”

"Top tier pothole, great location very close to many grocery stores and all good schools,” quipped one Google reviewer. One user wrote, “A great idea to pin it on Google. Could’ve named it after the local corporator or MLA/MP. Let them have their day on Google as well when their pothole tops search results”

This comes a day after Karnataka High Court gave the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike a deadline to fill up the city’s potholes. On September 19, a division head of Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty gave the civic body 10 days to repair or fill up 221 potholes on major roads that have been identified by the BBMP.