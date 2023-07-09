Muslim Youth League organises Hindu couple’s temple wedding in Kerala’s Malappuram

The Youth League committee of the twelfth ward of Vengara panchayat organised the wedding of Geethu and Vishnu at the Ammancheri Bhagavati Temple on July 9.

Another Kerala story of communal harmony is emerging from Malappuram district, which houses the largest Muslim population in the state. The Muslim Youth League, the youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), organised the wedding of a Hindu couple at a temple in Vengara of Kerala’s Malappuram district. The Youth League committee of the 12th ward of Vengara panchayat conducted the wedding of Geethu and Vishnu at 8.30 am on Sunday, July 9, at the Ammancheri Bhagavati Temple in the panchayat.

Geethu, a college student who is a native of Palakkad, was a resident of the Rose Manor Short Stay home for women and girls in Vengara. The short stay home, run by the Mujahid Education Trust, rehabilitates women in distress who are victims of exploitation, trafficking, marital disharmony, unwed mothers, and those in familial discord.

Vengara Panchayat president Haseena Fasal told TNM that the short stay home stopped receiving grants from the state government a year back. “Geethu, her sister Girija, and their mother were the last residents of Rose Manor. Girija was also married off with help from the Youth League almost a year back. The home’s superintendent arranged the alliances, while the Youth League helped financially,” Haseena said.

In September 2022, Geethu’s sister Girija married Rakesh, a native of Edayoor in Malappuram, with the help of the Youth League ward committee. Geethu’s groom Vishnu hails from Kunnamangalam in Kozhikode. The Youth League committee took care of the financial and other requirements of the wedding.

Persons across different political parties and religions attended the wedding, including leaders of the IUML, Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Congress, several local residents, and other well wishers. Prominent IUML leaders such as Sadiq Ali Thangal and PK Kunhalikutty were also present.

PK Kunhalikutty said, “The Muslim League workers of Vengara planned, decided, and conducted the wedding of Geeta, who came to Rose Manor with her mother and sister years ago. The pandal was erected in the courtyard of Sri Ammancheri Kavu Bhagavathy Temple. The temple committee stood by everything. It became a beautiful expression of harmony and goodness when the region and its people came together with love and support regardless of party politics.” The temple courtyard was full of beautiful pictures testifying to the unity and untainted friendship of my place, he said, adding that this was a great message to emulate.

IUML general secretary PMA Salam told Reporter TV, “This is a feature of Malappuram. There have been attempts to paint the district in a poor light. Those who have seen and understood Malappuram know that such campaigns are false.”