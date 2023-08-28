Muslim woman verbally abused in Bengaluru for travelling with Hindu colleague

In the video, the woman was seen preparing to sit on a bike with her acquaintance when she noticed that she was being filmed by a man.

In a shocking incident, a burqa-clad woman was harassed by a mob of men in Karnataka's Bengaluru for riding on a bike with a Hindu man. The incident occurred in the Govindapura area on Saturday, August 26. The episode was captured on video by Zakir, who initiated the argument with the woman. In the video, Zakir criticised the woman for supposedly bringing dishonour to the Muslim community and used derogatory language towards her.

In the video that has now gone viral, the woman was seen preparing to sit on a bike with a male companion when she realised she was being filmed by Zakir. She tried to prevent him from filming, but he said that he can do whatever he wanted to and nobody could order him. As more people gathered, they accused her of being unfaithful towards her husband and questioned whether her family was aware of her interaction with a Hindu man. The situation escalated, leading to the woman attempting to leave. However, the group continued following her and insisting that she remove her burqa before leaving. One individual from the group even held onto her scooter, demanding that she remove her burqa before allowing her to leave.

Zakir was arrested by the East CEN (Cyber Economic Narcotic) Police Station. Speaking to the police, the woman said that she was returning home after an interview with a colleague when an unidentified person began abusing her using derogatory language. She said that he questioned her on why she was with a Hindu man, took their video and shared it on social media.

Deputy Commissioner of Police East, Bheemashankar S Guled said that Zakir did not know the woman before and recognised her colleagueâ€™s religion due to a thread he was wearing on his wrist. He said that further investigation is underway