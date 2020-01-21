'Muslim traitors hiding weapons in mosques': BJP MLA Renukacharya at pro-CAA rally

The legislator went on to state that he would not allocate funds for the welfare of the Muslim community and instead divert funds to Hindus.

news Politics

BJP MLA from Karnataka’s Honnali in Davangere and Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s political advisor Renukacharya has courted controversy for a statement targeting members of the Muslim community on Monday.

Renukacharya was addressing a pro-CAA meet at Davangere on Monday when he specifically targeted members of the Muslim community and called them traitors.

“There are a few traitors who sit in mosques and issue fatwas. What is there in mosques? Do you (referring to members of the Muslim community) pray there? Instead of praying, you collect weapons. Is this why you want a masjid? Is this why you want a mosque?” Renukacharya said.

The legislator went on to state that he would not allocate funds for the welfare of the Muslim community and instead divert funds to the Hindu population.

“I will resort to such politics in my taluk (referring to his constituency of Honnali) where the money allotted for Muslims can be used for betterment of the Hindus and their welfare. I will put you (Muslims) in your place and show what politics is,” Renukacharya said.

This is not the first time a BJP legislator has openly made such bigoted statements. “I want to caution those who are protesting… This (the crowd at the pro-CAA rally) is just 5%. If your antics grow, if 100% people come, just imagine what your situation will be. Bewakoofs (idiots) from Congress are lying to you,” he continued, “and you’re believing them and coming out onto the streets. Hey, we’re the 80%! You’re just 17%. If we turn against you what will your situation be?” Somashekhara Reddy had said.

Somashekhara Reddy had made the speech at a pro-CAA public meeting on January 2 at Ballari. The BJP has been holding pro-CAA rallies and meetings in all districts in the state to gather support for the legislation. These rallies began after the CAA and NRC received massive opposition.