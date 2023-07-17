Muslim Personal Law Board seeks Akhilesh Yadav's support in opposing UCC

Akhilesh, according to party sources, informed the delegation of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board that the Samajwadi Party was in favour of religious freedom as enshrined in the Constitution.

news News

A delegation of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) called on Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav and sought his cooperation to oppose the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill when it is tabled before the Parliament.



Akhilesh, according to party sources, informed the delegation on Sunday, July 16 evening, that the SP was in favour of religious freedom to all as enshrined in the Constitution and was opposed to forcing any law which is opposed by the people it is meant for.



Accepting the memorandum, the SP chief assured the delegation of his support on the issue on all forums. He said for the BJP government at the Union and in the state, religion and religious affairs are only a medium of politics. “BJP uses religious beliefs and public trust to its convenience. SP, since its inception, has been and will continue to be committed to upholding democratic values and secularism,” Akhilesh said.



The memorandum primarily highlighted five important points including the AIMPLB’s decision to effectively oppose any attempts to do away with the fundamental rights that provide freedom of religion and culture. The memorandum strongly condemned the intentions with which the BJP government at the Union keeps raising the issue of UCC from time to time which is aimed at curbing the fundamental rights of minorities and tribals. “Implementing UCC without the consent of any section of the society is a direct attempt to do away with the very identity of the particular community,” the memorandum said.



It also condemned attempts of certain sections to forcibly occupy and stake claim over religious places of another community and said such attempts will be opposed collectively. The memorandum further demanded that the government must ensure that all waqf land is freed from encroachment and returned to the community it belongs to.

“We are trying to make sure that all religious and social outfits join hands to come together and help in the development of the country and live unitedly. We all are making efforts to put an end to injustice and atrocities in the country and ensure peace, security and justice for all,” the memorandum said.



The delegation comprised Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali, Maulana Atiq Ahmed Bastvi, Prof Mohammed Suleman and Amina Rizwan – all members of the AIMPLB’s executive committee apart from a host of clerics of Lucknow and known members of the community.