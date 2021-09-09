Muslim League dissolves women students' wing panel that spoke up on sexual harassment

The party had taken an anti-women stand after leaders of Haritha went public on allegations of sexual harassment and said that the IUML had failed to act.

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has now dissolved the state committee of its Haritha wing, the women's wing of the Muslim Students' Federation, which is the the student wing of the party. Earlier, in the third week of August, the IUML had frozen the women's wing, which had triggered a huge controversy. The party had taken an anti-women stand after leaders of Haritha went public, by raising serious allegations of sexual harassment against MSF leaders. The Haritha leaders had told the media that they went public after no action was taken by the IUML, based on their complaints.

IUML state general secretary PMA Salam made the announcement in Malappuram on September 8, Wednesday, while speaking to media persons. He stated that the reasons for dissolving Haritha are repeated acts of indiscipline and also said that the term of the current committee is over. He said that a new state committee of Haritha will be appointed soon by the IUML.

Ten leaders of Haritha, including the state president, secretary, joint secretary, and treasurer, have accused MSF leaders of using vulgar language, and trying to oppress women. The allegations are against MSF state president PK Navas and Malappuram District General Secretary V Abdul Vahab. Since IUML did not take any action on the complaint, the women leaders approached the state women's commission, following which the issue came to public attention.

The complaint stated that Navas and Vahab had spoken to women leaders in a vulgar manner during the state leadership meet of the MSF which was held in Kozhikode on June 22. As per the allegations by Haritha leaders, the MSF leaders called them "infertile feminists". The Haritha leaders also alleged that when they expressed their opinions during the meeting, PK Navas said that "even prostitutes" have opinions and that the Haritha wing leaders could therefore express theirs too.