Kerala to set up vaccine production zone in Thiruvananthapuram Life Science Park

The decision to set up an exclusive zone for vaccine production was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to set up a Vaccine Production Zone at the Life Science Park in Thiruvananthapuram, with a special package for anchor industries setting up units. The decision to set up the exclusive zone for vaccine production at the park at nearby Thonnakkal was taken at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The Chief Minister, in a statement, said a special package will be sanctioned to anchor industries that are ready to start vaccine production units at the park. He also announced a land lease for 60 years with a subsidy of 50% in the lease premium.

“Vaccine Production Zone at Life Sciences Park, TVM. Special package for anchor industries setting up units - land lease for 60 years, 50% subsidy in premium, exemption in stamp duty & registration fee, loans up to 100 Cr, approvals in 30 days, electricity & water subsidy etc (sic),” Vijayan tweeted.

He said the 85,000-sq-ft building to be completed at the park will be leased out on an annual basis if companies make sure it is suitable for setting up vaccine production units. For all companies that operate in the park, a common waste treatment system, solar plant and another plant to treat wastewater will be constructed by the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation.

The Chief Minister said qualified companies will be considered anchor industries and they will be invited to set up their units in the park after evaluation by a technical committee. Vijayakumar Sistla, vaccine production unit working group member and official at HLL Biotech Limited has been appointed as a consultant to establish vaccine product units in the Life Science park.

