Musician Khatija Rahman, AR Rahman’s daughter, gets married

AR Rahman also shared a family photo.

Flix Entertainment

Khatija Rahman, the daughter of music director AR Rahman, has got married to audio engineer Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamad. Khatija, who is seldom seen in public and who is considered to be both religious and spiritual, took to social media to make the announcement. Sharing a picture of her and her husband, she said, “The most awaited day in my life. Married to my man.”

AR Rahman also shared a family photo on Instagram saying, “May the Almighty bless the couple .. thanking you in advance for your good wishes and love.”

The photo shows the bride and groom dressed in white and seated on a sofa, while Rahman, his wife Saira Banu and his elder daughter Raheema and son Ameen can be seen standing behind them. The photo also displayed a portrait of Rahman’s late mother next to where the bride and groom were seated.

Khatija had announced her engagement in January this year. Taking to social media, she said, “With the blessings of the Almighty, I'm happy to announce to you all my engagement with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed, an aspiring entrepreneur and a wizkid audio engineer. The engagement happened on December 29, my birthday, in the presence of close family and loved ones."

The singer, whose music video 'Farishton' won a number of awards, posted pictures of herself and her fiancee on social media at the time. Riyas, who too made the announcement on his timeline at the time, said, "With the blessings of the Almighty, I'm happy to announce to you all my engagement with Khatija Rahman, musician, producer and philanthropist. The engagement happened on December 29, on her birthday in the presence of close family and loved ones." Khatija, responding to Riyas, said, "Blessed and grateful to have got you in my life Riyasdeen.”