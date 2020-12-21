Music composer Santhosh Narayanan to make his debut in Malayalam

The noted musician of Tamil movies like ‘Jigarthanda’, ‘Kaala’ and ‘Pariyerum Perumal’ will make his debut in Malayalam with a Tovino Thomas film.

Santhosh Narayanan made his debut as a music composer with the Tamil film Attakathi in 2012 and since then has worked in several films. He is now all set to foray into the Malayalam film industry. Reports are that Santhosh Narayanan has been roped in to compose the tunes for a Tovino Thomas starrer which will be helmed by debut director Darvin Kuriakose.

To go on the floor next year, this untitled film is scripted by Jinu V Abraham. The scriptwriter said in an interview with the Times of India, “For the movie, we needed someone like Santhosh and that’s why we approached him. He heard our narration and obviously liked it, that’s why he has agreed to be part of our movie.”

The film has Gireesh Gangadharan as its cinematographer and Saiju Sreedhar as its editor.

While the groundwork for this project is on, Santhosh has Jagame Thanthiram, which is being directed by Karthik Subburaj, waiting for release. This film, produced by Y Not Studios, features Dhanush, Sanchana Natarajan, and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead roles with Vauxhall Jermaine, James Cosmo, Joju George and Kalaiyarasan in supporting roles. It may be noted here that Malayalam actor Joju will be making his debut in Kollywood with this Dhanush starrer. He has a very meaty role to play in this gangster film and is very excited about it.

Santhosh was also recently roped in for the Tamil remake of Andhadhun. To be bankrolled under his banner Staar Movies, this movie will feature Thiagarajan’s son Prashanth reprising the role done by Ayushmann Khurrana in the original. Director JJ Fredrick of Ponmagal Vandhal fame has been roped in to direct the Tamil remake.

The music director is known for his work in many popular and critically acclaimed films like Pizza and Pizza 2, Soodhu Kaavum, Jigarthanda, Madras, Kabali, Kodi, Kaala, Pariyerum Perumal, and Vada Chennai among others.

Watch: Song from Madras

