Musi river flooding due to encroachment, no progress on development, says Union Min

Union minister G Kishan Reddy also hit out at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for camping at Delhi over the last few days, while the state faced heavy rains.

Amid heavy rains in Hyderabad, Union minister G Kishan Reddy on Saturday, July 30, alleged that there has been no progress in Musi river development works announced by the TRS government several years ago, as the people continued to face difficulties following heavy inflows in the river in the city. Speaking to reporters after visiting some localities hit by the recent Musi river flood, he said the state government had announced the formation of a Corporation for carrying out development works along the course of Musi river years ago, but there is nothing to write home about.

The minister also urged the government to remove illegal encroachments along the river in order to improve the flood situation. It is the state government's responsibility to address the problem of flooding, Reddy said, seeking compensation to those who suffered damage due to the excessive flow of water along the Musi. He also hit out at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for camping at Delhi in the last few days, while the state faced heavy rains.

Many areas along the Musi recently witnessed inundation following heavy downpour in the river's catchment areas. Last week, following heavy rains, several low-lying areas in the city were inundated and normal life and vehicular traffic were thrown out of gear. Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) were working to drain water from inundated areas. GHMC officials said heavy rainfall of over 9 cm was recorded in some parts of the city. Water was overflowing on the Moosarambagh causeway across the Musi river. Vehicular traffic also came to a halt under the Malakpet bridge.

Musi is in spate as the twin reservoirs across the river continue to receive massive inflows from upstream. Flood water is being released from both Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar.