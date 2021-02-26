Murder of RSS worker in Kerala: Eight SDPI members arrested

Authorities have issued prohibitory orders in Cherthala and Ambalapuzha taluks for three days.

news Crime

Eight workers of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) were arrested in connection with the killing of a 22-year old RSS worker in Alappuzha following a clash between two groups. The district administration has clamped Section 144 of CrPC in Cherthala and Ambalapuzha taluks for three days, officials said on Thursday.

The BJP observed a dawn-to-dusk hartal in the district to protest the killing of Rahul Krishna aka Nandu, an RSS Shakha Mukhya Shikshak in Nagamkulangara near Cherthala late Wednesday, accusing the LDF government of siding with the culprits.

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister V Muraleedharan alleged both the Communists and the Congress were encouraging outfits like Popular Front of India in the state to keep them as their vote bank.

He said the Union government will take necessary steps against the "religion based terrorist activities" being witnessed in the southern state.

Minor incidents of violence were reported in parts of Cherthala taluk following the fatal attack, police said.

Police said they have arrested eight workers of the SDPI, a political offshoot of Popular Front of India (PFI), in connection with the killing of Nandu.

He was allegedly hacked to death by the workers of the SDPI following a clash between the two groups.

The body of the RSS worker was cremated on Thursday.

Earlier, hundreds of BJP-RSS workers carried his body in a procession after the postmortem was completed at the Government Medical College Hospital.

Police said at least six people belonging to the SDPI and the RSS were injured in the clash. They have been admitted to various hospitals in Alappuzha and Ernakulam.

According to reports, tension had been brewing in the area following a march organised by the SDPI recently in protest against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanaths Kerala visit to inaugurate BJPs Vijaya Yatra from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram.

The area had witnessed back-to-back protest marches by the two sides following the SDPI programme.

Meanwhile, SDPI Alappuzha district committee in a statement, alleged it was the RSS workers who had carried out "a planned attack" against its campaign organised in Nagamkulangara.

