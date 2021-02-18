Munnar district officials launch app to guide tourists visiting the hill station

The VIBGYOR app, which features seven routes, functions even without a mobile network.

news Tourism

To help tourists explore the hill station of Munnar in Kerala's Idukki, the district administration has developed a mobile app called VIBGYOR. The mobile app features seven popular routes in Munnar, each identified by the seven colours of the rainbow, and other information in those routes.

The seven routes are Munnar-Marayoor-Kanthaloor- Chinnar (Violet route), Munnar- Adimali (Indigo route), Munnar-Chokkramudi Peak- Suryanelli- Kolukkumalai (Blue route), Munnar-Meesapulimala (Green route), Heritage route (Yellow route), Munnar-Mankulam-Anakkulam (Orange route) and Munnar-Mattuppetty-Vattavada (Red route).

The app includes the distance from Munnar to each place, main tourist destinations in these routes and their importance, stay facilities, hospitals, petrol pumps, police assistance and favourable time for visiting the destination.

â€œIt can be accessed as a website and an app. A QR (quick response) code will be displayed in all major tourism centres in Munnar. When a tourist scans the QR code, it will show details about the destination," Devikulam Sub Collector S Premkrishnan told TNM.

"The district tourism promotion council (DTPC) will provide training to 30 expert guides soon and the details of trained guides will be included in the app," said the Sub Collector.

According to officials, another feature gives travellers live updates and other information about each place.

The app also includes facilities for families, solo travellers and photographers to choose locations according to their choice. For instance, if the tourist is a photographer, he/she can select some of the major photography spots in Munnar on the app.

The app also features Munnarâ€™s famous Neelakurinji and Nilgiri Thars and the details of some of the main plants.

"VIBGYOR aims to promote tourism in Munnar at an international level. The mobile app and website will provide proper details to domestic and international tourists who wish to visit the hill station," said Premkrishnan.

The project was implemented in association with an NGO called Kites Foundation and District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC), as part of a project called Code4Munnar, a three-day coding camp to boost tourism in Munnar. Power Minister MM Mani and Education Minister C Raveendranath officially launched the VIBGYOR mobile app recently. The app will be available for download on all mobile platforms from Friday.

https://hellomunnar.in/.