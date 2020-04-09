Mungaaru male for Karnataka: Thunderstorms predicted this week

According to information received from the Karnataka meteorological department, parts of Bengaluru South saw scattered showers on Wednesday evening.

news Weather

Here is some refreshing news for Bengalureans and all people living in south Karnataka: the weatherman predicts rain on Thursday evening and in the following week. After a hot month of March which gave the state temperatures of up to 40 degree Celsius, the skies are finally abating to bring some relief.

According to a release from the Indian Meteorological Department, on April 9 evening and April 10 morning there is a thunderstorm warning for Ballari, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Chamrajanagar, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kolar, Mandya ,Tumakuru, Mysuru, and Ramanagara districts of South Interior Karnataka.

The bulletin notes that thunderstorms will be accompanied by lightning, and advises that people stay indoors during the period.

On April 11, Saturday, the IMD predicts that there will be thunderstorms and gusty winds in isolated placed across the aforementioned districts in South Interior Karnataka: Ballari, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Chamrajanagar, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kolar, Mandya ,Tumakuru, Mysuru, and Ramanagara districts.

This will be followed by two days during which the weatherman predicts no rain.

On April 14, Tuesday, IMD predicts that there will be thunderstorms accompanied with lightning in isolated places over Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Kodagu and Shivamogga districts of South Interior Karnataka.

According to information received from the Karnataka meteorological department, parts of Bengaluru South saw scattered showers on Wednesday evening.

South India sees a series of showers before monsoon, called pre-monsoon showers, or April showers. Mungaaru Male, as they are referred to fondly in Kannada, gave inspiration to a hit song, which came out in 2011 and is still played to evoke the charming feeling of the rains.